With Amazon debuting Prime Day deals in its Prime Early Access Sale tomorrow, other retailers are getting in on the sale action as well — with one beating it to the punch. Walmart is offering a great series of deals in its Walmart Rollback Sale, including this terrific bargain on a 55-inch LG A2 Series 4K OLED Smart TV. Though it normally costs a hefty $1,298, it’s now down to a more affordable $897, which is a savings of $401. If you’ve been thinking about picking up a TV with exceptional picture quality, now is your chance.

Why you should buy the LG 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED TV

If you already have a 4K television purchased in the last few years, you might wonder if there’s really much to be gained from an upgrade. But if you’ve never experienced an OLED TV, there really are some massive benefits to consider. The organic light-emitting diode technology in OLED TVs makes a big difference to the perceived contrast that is possible on a screen thanks to its deep, rich blacks. That’s great for watching movies and experiencing a richness that might otherwise be missing. Another big advantage is that OLED screen can be incredibly thin and light compared to their LED counterparts, which makes them look elegant on the wall.

LG has a great reputation for its TVs, and its OLED TVs are known for high picture quality and a great watching experience. The 55-inch size of this model is great for a smaller or medium sized room, or for those who want a quality TV but don’t want it to take over a space. Of course, it has 4K resolution as well so you’ll see content looking crisp and clear, and the a7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K will help to process both picture and sound qualities to give you the best experience of any content, even if it’s only available in 720p.

As well as great picture quality, the TV offers handy features like easy access to streaming services including Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, and Apple TV. Plus there’s a Magic Remote included that lets you find your content by pointing, clicking, and scrolling — or, if you prefer, by using your voice. This combination of OLED panel and smart features from a trusted brand like LG is why this 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED Smart TV normally goes for nearly $1,300, but with this great deal at Walmart, you can save over $400. For $897, this LG OLED TV is a bargain not to be missed. Or if you’re looking for something bigger or cheaper, check out Prime Day TV deals for more options.

