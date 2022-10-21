 Skip to main content
This 55-inch OLED TV deal drops the price to $1,000 at Best Buy

Most people regard OLED TVs as the best possible kind of TV you can purchase, thanks to their unrivaled display technology. However, as you would expect with such a high-quality TV, OLED TVs tend to come with a hefty price tag. We have found a deal from Best Buy that will allow you to get a new 55-inch OLED TV for just $1,000. Originally priced at $1,600, the LG 55-inch B2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV is currently on sale for $1,000, which is a $600 discount. This offer could sell out fast among LG TV deals, so don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the LG 55-inch B2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV

One of the main benefits of purchasing an OLED TV is that the blacks and infinite contrast ratio are perfect. Whenever a black screen shows, each pixel shuts down completely, and the TV looks like it has been turned off. This offers an unmatched viewing experience and looks incredible on the 55-inch screen. If a 55-inch screen is too small for you, check out our 65-inch TV deals.

OLED TVs also offer the best viewing angles. Unfortunately, you are not always sitting right in front of the TV while watching it. With an OLED TV, your viewing experience is unwavering no matter where you sit. OLED TVs are also energy-efficient, as the panels do not require a backlight, unlike LED displays. Considering the mounting energy costs worldwide, this is a strong selling point for an OLED TV. And if you like gaming, this 55-inch OLED TV offers unmatched response times.

For a 55-inch screen, some TV models can seem a little chunky. However, This OLED TV is incredibly thin at less than 2 inches, which is ideal as it doesn’t take up too much space in your living room. You can add this OLED TV to your room confidently, knowing it will not make the room feel much smaller.

With a massive $600 discount at Best Buy, now is the time to get your hands on the LG 55-inch B2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV deal for $1,000. For more OLED TV deals or Best Buy TV deals, be sure to check out our deals roundups.

