TV deals are all the sweeter when they give you a chance to save big on one of the best TVs around. That TV is the LG 65-inch C1 OLED 4K TV and it’s available at Best Buy for $1,500. A considerable savings of $700, OLED TV deals truly don’t get much better than this one. It’s a fantastic opportunity to upgrade to what remains a very well-regarded TV for less. While we don’t know how long this deal will stick around, here’s a quick overview of why you need it in your life.

Why you should buy the LG 65-inch Class C1 OLED 4K TV

The LG C1 OLED 4K TV is one of the best TVs around. While it might have been usurped by the LG C2 in recent times, it still has a ton to offer. That’s thanks to its OLED panel which means that its 8 million+ pixels each turn on and off independently so you can see your content with perfect blacks at the same time as you experience the richness of other colors. Infinite contrast further helps here so that scenes look more natural. Even if you’re watching a nighttime battle with a hint of light, everything will still look extremely detailed and impressive. That’s why the best OLED TVs are so highly sought after.

The LG C1 offers a number of different modes such as Filmmaker Mode to ensure your viewing experience is second to none. It also has support for Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, so everything looks gorgeous. For gamers, there’s also an Auto Low-Latency Mode which ties into its Game Optimizer so that it can cope with fast-moving action, offering you low input lag and fast response times. HDMI 2.1 ports mean it’s ideal for hooking up to the latest games consoles, too.

It’s also easy to use as you’d expect from one of the best TV brands. Its a9 Gen4 AI processor 4K does all the hard work, automatically adjusting the picture and sound to what you need. Its home dashboard is simple to browse with support for all the apps you could need, as well as Google Assistant and Alexa built-in. LG’s Magic Remote is so much easier to browse with compared to other remotes, too.

Whether you’re a big movie fan or you love to game, the LG C1 makes everything look exceptional. One of the best TVs around, it’s normally priced at $2,200 but right now, you can buy it for $1,500 from Best Buy. A saving of $700 has just made this phenomenal TV more accessible than before. Snap it up now before the deal ends.

