LG C1 is widely regarded as the best TV, and it’s up to $300 off today

Albert Bassili
By
LG C1 OLED 4K OLED TV.
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

If you didn’t know, LG is one of the biggest screen manufacturers in the world, providing screens to dozens of other big-name companies for their devices, from phones to laptops. As such, it’s probably no surprise that one of the best TVs on the market is the LG C1, and for several good reasons, from its great image quality to its gaming features. Of course, it does tend to be a bit expensive, which is why we love this deal from Best Buy, bringing it down to $1,100 from $1,400, making it one of the better Best Buy TV deals we’ve seen today.

What puts the LG C1 above many other TVs is the self-lit pixel panel backing tech that LG uses, which gives it the ability to individually switch off every pixel for fine control and provides you with true black that isn’t washed out. This, in turn, makes the overall contrast and image quality of the TV truly excellent and one of the best in the industry, primarily due to that perfect black they can manage to hit. Not only that, but it’s packed with all the big HDR standards you’d expect; HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and HLG, the latter of which gives you to broadcasting HDR, which is important if you like to watch a lot of sports.

While there are a lot of OLED TV deals to look at, this one has a native refresh rate of 120hz, giving it another mark for being great at sports. In addition to that, it’s the perfect refresh rate for console gaming, and with the latest HDMI 2.1 port, it can actually manage 4k at 120hz, which is pretty impressive. As if that wasn’t enough, it also comes packed with both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD Freesync, so whether you’re a console gamer or a PC gamer, you can get a ton of value out of this TV.

It’s hard to overstate how excellent the LG C1 is as an all-around TV that can fit various needs, so we’re happy that Best Buy has discounted it to $1,100, putting it in closer reach than before. That being said, if it’s still a bit on the pricier side for you, we have some other excellent TV deals for you to look at.

