One of the best OLED TVs is $200 off at Best Buy today

Jennifer Allen
By
Keen to upgrade your movie viewing experience with one of the best options around? Right now, you can buy the LG C1 OLED for $200 off at Best Buy, bringing it down to just $1,100 for the 55-inch model. One of the very best OLED TV deals available at the moment, it’s going to revolutionize how you watch TV, play games, or take in sports or a movie. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth your time.

  • 48-inch LG C1 OLED 4K TV: $800, was $1,200 —
  • 55-inch LG C1 OLED 4K TV: $1,100, was $1,300 —
  • 65-inch LG C1 OLED 4K TV: $1,600, was $1,900 —
  • 77-inch LG C1 OLED 4K TV: $2,600, was $3,000 —
  • 83-inch LG C1 OLED 4K TV: $4,000, was $5,000 —

Why you should buy the LG C1

The LG C1 OLED 4K TV is one of the best TVs you can buy at the moment. While the C2 range may have overtaken it in recent times, you can still be confident of a truly fantastic experience befitting one of the best TV brands.

That’s because, as the name suggests, the LG C1 is an OLED, meaning you get superior image quality whatever you’re watching. OLED means self-lit pixels so each pixel on screen turns on and off independently, allowing the screen to display both perfect blacks at the same time as vibrant colors, without ever clouding the image. With a billion rich colors and infinite contrast, it’s a great visual experience. You won’t have to suffer being unable to see a dramatic nighttime battle again with this screen.

Along with all that, the LG C1 offers some smart modes to ensure you get the best out of what you’re watching. It has a filmmaker mode to ensure you get to watch a movie just the way the director intended for you to see things. It also has a game optimizer mode that offers low input lag and fast response times thanks to its auto low-latency mode. HDMI 2.1 ports enable you to hook up the latest game consoles, too, so you get the best experience.

Finally, an intelligent a9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K automatically adjusts your picture and sound as needed, with it able to detect scenes and genres and adapt accordingly. It’s the ideal way to get the best picture possible with hardly any effort needed from you.

More TV deals you can shop today

The LG C1 OLED is one of the best TVs around but there are other TV deals to check out. If you’re looking for something a little cheaper, or even something more substantial, check out our recommendations below:

  • 70-inch LG Class NanoCell 75 Series 4K TV —
  • 55-inch Sony A80J OLED 4K TV —
  • 55-inch Samsung The Frame 4K TV — $1,400, was $1,500

Alternatively, we’re counting on seeing some awesome Prime Day TV deals soon. If you’re able to wait, you may be able to find the right TV for your household’s needs.

