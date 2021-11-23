As part of its Black Friday deals, Best Buy slashed $200 off the price of one of our favorites: the 55-inch LG C1 OLED TV. So, it’s yours for just $1,300 with free delivery or in-store pickup. This is merely one of the many fantastic Black Friday TV deals available, a true standout among the OLED TV deals that we’re seeing across the ether. If you want a phenomenal picture while playing games, watching movies, or streaming your favorite shows, you can’t go wrong here. LG TV deals are generally some of the best Black Friday deals to seek out, and this one is no exception. You can shop that deal below, or keep reading for more info on the set!

Today’s Best LG C1 OLED TV Black Friday Deal

Why Buy the LG C1 OLED TV?

Best-in-class visual fidelity with self-lit pixels

Experience perfect black and dark colors with infinite contrast

Level-up your gaming with NVIDIA G-Sync and FreeSync compatibility

a9 Gen4 AI processor for impeccable 4K UHD upscaling

Right now, the LG C1 OLED 4K UHD Smart TV is available at Best Buy for $1,300 with free delivery or in-store pickup. That’s a discount of $200 off the normal price — which would be $1,500 any other day.

One of the best 4K TVs out there, the LG C1 OLED is a true delight to use and watch. OLED technology is a great way of getting a sharp picture at all times. Each pixel on the 55-inch LG C1 OLED emits its own light, providing you with perfect blacks, intense colors, and an all-around stunning picture. Because each pixel can turn on or off independently, it can cope with the darkest of scenes as well as the most vibrant so whatever you’re watching looks fantastic.

The LG C1 OLED isn’t just about exceptional lighting either. It uses HDMI 2.1 technology so it’s fantastic for using with the latest gaming consoles. That’s helped by auto low latency mode plus other features that ensure low input lag and speedy response times. Other features include the a9 Gen4 AI processor 4K, which helps upscale whatever you’re watching, using deep-learning algorithms to detect scenes and genres to make your content look the best it can be. Elsewhere, LG’s webOS 6.0 is speedy to use and intuitive, with the LG Magic Remote enabling you to use it as a regular remote or as a form of super responsive mouse for your TV, too. Voice controls are also possible with Google Assistant and Alexa built-in.

Normally priced at $1,500, this 55-inch LG C1 OLED TV Black Friday deal brings the price down to just $1,300 at Best Buy for a limited time only. Grab it now before stock runs out and you miss out on one of the best TVs out there.

Should you shop this LG C1 OLED TV Black Friday Deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

With so many TV deals available for Black Friday, and more that will likely drop on Cyber Monday, it seems risky to buy now. But there’s no reason to wait, whatsoever. We’d argue that it’s a bad idea to wait on items that you really want. Supply chain issues — like the microchip shortage — and shipping delays are going to show up more and more the closer we get to the holidays. With everyone shopping from home right now, and so many amazing deals, those shipping delays are going to get worse and worse. Grab what you want, when it’s available, so that you get it on time!

More importantly, retailers have extended holiday shopping return windows so you can take advantage of the best deals. Best Buy’s Price Match Guarantee, for example, means that you can get a refund for the price difference on anything you buy now, that goes on sale later. It probably won’t happen, but if it does, you’re covered! So, there’s no sense in waiting, especially with inventory so low.

And if that wasn’t enough, this is, hands down, one of the best deals we’ve seen on the LG C1 OLED Smart TV, and it may even be the best we’ll see for a long while after too!

