The phenomenal LG C1 OLED TV is $200 off today

LG is one of the most well-known companies regarding its screens, being used in everything from monitors to mobile phones, but what it’s most well-known for is TVs, and the LG C1 OLED 4K TV is possibly one of the best. But they can come at a steep price, which is why we love this deal from Best Buy that brings the cost of a 55-inch model down to $1,100 from $1,300 and is one of the better Best Buy TV deals if you’re looking for a high-end TV.

While the LG C1 OLED 4K smart TV might be a bit pricey, it straddles the line between features and cost quite well. For example, it’s an OLED TV, one of the best panels for color accuracy and reproduction. If that weren’t enough, it has a slew of HDR standards to pick from, whether you go for Dolby Vision HDR, HDR 10, or Hybrid Log Gamma, the latter of which is the standard most broadcasters use, so if you want to watch live TV with HDR, this TV will do it.

As for those who play video games, you’ll be happy to know that the LG C1 hits a 120Hz refresh rate even at 4K, which is perfect for those who have the latest consoles or high-end gaming PC. If you fall into the latter category, you’ll be impressed with the fact that this TV comes with both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, so you can get the important variable refresh rate that helps avoid screen tearing. This also helps those who enjoy watching sports and action films, as the higher refresh rate provides a smoother viewing experience that doesn’t feel artificial on lower refresh rate screens with smoothing technology.

It’s hard to find something bad with the LG C1 OLED 4K TV, aside from maybe the UI, but overall it’s a great TV and is more affordable with this deal from Best Buy, bringing the 55-inch model down to $1,100 from its regular price of $1,300. You can also check out some of our other OLED TV deals, and if you’re more interested in the resolution, then we have some great 4K TV deals for you to look at, too.

Editors' Recommendations