Save $200 on the LG C1 OLED TV in the Memorial Day sales

Now that Memorial Day is here, we’re spotting some amazing Memorial Day deals. For instance, you can snap up a 55-inch LG C1 OLED 4K TV for just $1,100 at Best Buy, saving $200 on the usual price. One of the best Memorial Day TV sales around, this is the ideal time to treat yourself to the latest OLED technology. Even away from typical Memorial Day sales, this is one of the OLED TV deals at the moment. If you’re not swayed yet, read on while we tell you why it’s worth making the leap to OLED and how it’ll change your viewing habits forever.

Once you start watching your favorite movies and TV shows on an OLED TV, it’s hard to go back to standard LED. One of the best OLED TVs available is the LG C1 4K OLED TV. LG is one of the best TV brands right now, and its C1 OLED line is the perfect example. The 55-inch panel on this TV has stunning colors and contrast, with perfectly deep blacks thanks to the individual lighting on all of the 8 million pixels. Whether you’re watching epic action sequences, pitch-black science-fiction scenes, or vividly animated movies, you’ll get nuanced shadows that make the scenes pop. It’s also compatible with HDR and has a filmmaker mode that lets you see movies in the way the director intended.

On top of its stellar display quality, the C1 is also a fantastic smart machine. It’s equipped with LG’s a9 Gen4 AI processor, which automatically upscales lower-resolution content and intelligently detects scenes to ensure the best viewing settings. The 55-inch C1 comes out of the box with webOS 6.0, which gives you access to all the most popular streaming services, including Netflix, Apple TV, and Hulu. There’s also support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which can be connected to the rest of your smart appliances. If you’re a gamer, you’ll be glad to know that this TV is compatible with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, which ensures tear-free and smooth gameplay.

If this sounds like the perfect TV for you, there’s no time to waste. As part of its Memorial Day sale, you can get this 55-inch LG C1 OLED TV for only $1,100 at Best Buy. That’s $200 off the standard price tag of $1,300. This deal could end at any time, so hit the Buy Now button below to get this discount before it expires.

