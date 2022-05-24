While it isn’t Memorial Day yet, big retailers like Best Buy have started slashing prices on top-rated TVs. You can find Memorial Day TV sales with massive discounts, making it a great time to upgrade your home theater setup. One of the best OLED TV deals you can find today on Best Buy is this offer on a 55-inch LG C1 OLED 4K TV. This gorgeous display is on sale for just $1,100, a $200 discount on the regular price of $1,300. Keep reading to discover why you should make the jump to OLED.

Once you start watching your favorite movies and TV shows on an OLED TV, it’s hard to go back to standard LED. One of the best OLED TVs available is the LG C1 4K OLED TV. LG is one of the best TV brands right now, and its C1 OLED line is the perfect example. The 55-inch panel on this TV has stunning colors and contrast, with perfectly deep blacks thanks to the individual lighting on all of the 8 million pixels. Whether you’re watching epic action sequences, pitch-black science-fiction scenes, or vividly animated movies, you’ll get nuanced shadows that make the scenes pop. It’s also compatible with HDR and has a filmmaker mode that lets you see movies in the way the director intended.

On top of its stellar display quality, the C1 is also a fantastic smart machine. It’s equipped with LG’s a9 Gen4 AI processor, which automatically upscales lower-resolution content and intelligently detects scenes to ensure the best viewing settings. The 55-inch C1 comes out of the box with webOS 6.0, which gives you access to all the most popular streaming services, including Netflix, Apple TV, and Hulu. There’s also support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, which can be connected to the rest of your smart appliances. If you’re a gamer, you’ll be glad to know that this TV is compatible with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, which ensures tear-free and smooth gameplay.

If this sounds like the perfect TV for you, there’s no time to waste. As part of its early Memorial Day sale, you can get this 55-inch LG C1 OLED TV for only $1,100. That’s $200 off the standard price tag of $1,300. This deal could end at any time, so hit the Buy Now button below to get this discount before it expires.

