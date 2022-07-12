Today's Best LG C1 OLED TV Prime Day Deal

Upgrade your home theater setup with this LG C1 OLED TV Prime Day deal from Best Buy, as the retailer has slashed the 65-inch TV’s price with a $300 discount amid Amazon’s annual shopping event. The OLED TV is yours under this year’s Best Buy Prime Day deals for a bargain price of $1,600, compared to its original price of $1,900.

Retailers always try to compete with Amazon’s Prime Day deals, and Best Buy’s LG C1 OLED TV Prime Day deal is a decent attempt at drawing the attention of shoppers who are looking to purchase a large screen for their living room. You have to act fast if you want to avail yourself of the discount though, as stocks may run out quick.

55-inch LG C1 OLED TV — $1100, was $1300:

65-inch LG C1 OLED TV — $1600, was $1900:

Why you should buy the LG C1 OLED TV

The LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV was among the best TVs until it was replaced by its successor, the LG C2 OLED Evo, but it’s still a viable purchase, especially with this LG C1 OLED TV Prime Day deal from Best Buy. The TV’s 65-inch screen features 4K Ultra HD resolution and is powered by LG’s a9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K, which uses deep-learning algorithms to make sure that everything on your watch is displayed in the best possible quality. Completing the cinematic setup in your own living room is the TV’s support for Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos, which combine for an immersive experience that you previously could only get in theaters. You’ll just have to make sure that you’ve got enough space for it by checking out this guide on what size TV to buy.

This LG C1 OLED TV Prime Day deal will show you the difference between OLED and QLED TVs. OLED TVs like the LG C1 Series use OLED pixels that produce their own light, which translates to superb black levels because the OLED pixels can simply be turned off, unlike QLED TVs that dim their backlight and block what remains for dark scenes. OLED TVs also have better response times, which is how long it takes for pixels to switch from one state to another, wider viewing angles, less power consumption, and improved eye comfort because there’s less blue light. Meanwhile, for gamers, the TV eliminates tearing through Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium, and there’s low input lag with its Auto Low-Latency Mode.

Most of the Prime Day TV deals offer smart TV capabilities, and that’s also the case with the LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV. Its webOS 6.0 platform enables quick access to your favorite streaming services, while LG ThinQ AI will let you control your other smart home devices right from the TV through its home dashboard or through voice controls with the Magic Remote, which supports Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa. You’ll have all of these functions at your fingertips if you take advantage of this LG C1 OLED TV Prime Day deal.

