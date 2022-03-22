If you’ve always wanted to upgrade your home theater setup with an OLED TV, here’s your chance to buy one for a much lower price than usual. While most of these TVs may still be beyond your budget even with retailers’ OLED TV deals and 4K TV deals, you can currently purchase the 55-inch LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV from Walmart TV deals at $600 off, which brings its price down to a more affordable $1,197 from its original price of $1,797.

If a 55-inch screen fits in the space that you have, according to Digital Trends’ guide on what size TV to buy, you can’t go wrong with the LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV. The display’s 4K resolution lets you appreciate all the details of the content that you’re watching, and LG’s a9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K upscales shows and movies using deep-leaning algorithms. OLED TVs like the LG C1 Series offer the deepest and truest blacks without suffering from light bleed, according to our 4K TV buying guide, combining with more than a billion colors and infinite contrast for a truly immersive viewing experience.

The LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV appears in Digital Trends’ best OLED TVs as a less expensive alternative to the LG G1 Gallery Series OLED TV, while retaining most features outside of the OLED Evo panel. These features include the gaming-focused ones, such as 4K gaming at 120Hz, variable refresh rate, auto low-latency mode, and support for Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium technologies. The OLED TV also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.

Any living room will benefit from upgrading to an OLED TV, so you should grab this chance to buy the 55-inch LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV for a relatively cheap price. It’s available from Walmart for $1,197, a price that more families will be able to afford, after a $600 discount to its original price of $1,797. There’s no telling how long the deal will last though, so if you want to take advantage of the offer, you’ll have to hurry. Click that Buy Now button immediately so that the LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV will arrive at your doorstep as soon as possible.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations