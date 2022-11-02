 Skip to main content
Save $350 on the 48-inch LG C2 OLED 4K TV at this retailer today

An African landscape on the LG C2 OLED.
Over at Walmart, we’ve been seeing a lot of TV deals as we close in on the holiday shopping season. Today is no different, as we’ve recently spotted a great deal on the 48-inch version of the LG C2 OLED 4K TV. While this TV is usually priced at $1,397, you can get it now for only $1,047, a total markdown of $350. Ultimately, it is the kind of discount you might expect from high-end QLED TV deals, so we’re quite enthused to see it on an OLED as well.

Why you should buy the 48-inch LG C2 OLED 4K TV

We’ve written about the LG C2 OLED 4K TV and came to the conclusion that it would be a TV with a lot of staying power that would remain a good pickup far into the future. Now that we’re just slightly further into the future, is that still accurate? Looking at the specs, we’d say yes. You’re getting a 48-inch OLED screen with 4K resolution and will still manage to get a 120Hz refresh rate. That’s quite powerful! Plus, the TV has an a9 Gen5 AI processor, which automatically tunes the quality of the picture and sound based on what you’re watching. No expertise from you required. That very same processor is also especially tuned to work with OLED screens.

As mentioned in our 4K TV buying guide, on top of resolution and screen size, the screen style is very important in a TV today. What to make of this being an OLED TV? Well, in the QLED vs OLED contest, OLED comes out as a marginal winner due to providing a better gaming experience, but also being less energy consuming and giving a wider viewing angle for big living room viewing sessions. The deep, rich, dark blacks of an OLED TV are just part of the reason why this TV’s predecessor, the LG C1 Series TV, was consider one of the best at the time.

If you’re in the market for a high-end OLED TV, the 48-inch LG C2 OLED 4K TV for $1,047, a total markdown of $350 off the typical $1,397 price, is a great option. We don’t know how long this deal will be available, though, so if you’re interested you’ll need to jump on it now.

