  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Can’t afford an 8K TV? Try these OLED 4K TV deals instead

By

While we certainly wouldn’t blame you for checking the full list of excellent 8K TV deals, it’s worth noting there are some even cheaper 4K TV deals that should be on your radar. The higher-resolution TVs can certainly be a lot more expensive, and when you’re on a tight budget, well, they might just be out of reach.

Luckily, Walmart is having a sale on some LG Class 4K UHD OLED Smart TVs right now, and they’re super cheap. LG’s OLED55C1PUB 55-inch 4K UHD Smart C1 Series TV with AI ThinQ is $1,497 ($503 off). LG’s OLED65CXPUA 65-inch 4k UHD OLED Smart TV with HDR is $1,897 ($2,100+ off). Finally, LG’s OLED77CXPUA 4K UHD OLED Smart TV with HDR is $2,997 ($2,000+ off). You can read more about the deals and TVs below.

LG 55-inch Class 4K UHD Smart OLED C1 Series TV (OLED55C1PUB) – $1,497, was $2,000

LG OLED55C1PUB 4K UHD Smart TV

Equipped with an a9 Gen4 A.I. processor for 4K content, the AI ThinQ technology uses deep-learning algorithms to make onscreen content look fantastic. This LG smart TV also employs the brand’s webOS 6.0 which provides access to all of your favorite apps and streaming content. Additional features include Nvidia G-Sync support, A.I. sound pro tech, a magic remote, and much more. Normally $2,000, Walmart is offering the LG 55-inch Class 4K OLED Smart TV for $1,497 with free 2-day delivery.

LG 65-inch Class 4K UHD 2160P OLED Smart TV (OLED65CXPUA) – $1,897, was $4,000

LG OLED77CXPUA 4K UHD Smart TV

This self-lit OLED 65-inch Smart TV has LG’s ThinQ AI technology built-in to upscale and make content much clearer, better, and richer. Additional features include Nvidia G-Sync support, the Motion Pro 120Hz refresh rate, LG’s WebOS with smart streaming apps, and much more. Normally $4,000, Walmart is offering the 65-inch Class 4K UHD OLED Smart TV for $1,897.

LG 77-inch Class 4K UHD 2160P OLED Smart TV (OLED77CXPUA) – $2,997, was $5,000

LG OLED77CXPUA 4K UHD Smart TV

With similar features to the 65-inch model, this self-lit OLED Smart TV is much bigger and more brilliant. Notable features are the ThinQ AI technology, Motion Pro refresh rate, HDMI with eARC support, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and, of course, LG’s WebOS smart streaming platform. Instead of paying $5,000, Walmart is currently offering the 77-inch Class 4K UHD OLED Smart TV for $2,997.

More 4K UHD TV deals available now

Not a fan of LG or want to see what else is available? We gathered all of the best 4K and smart TV deals, which you’ll find below. See what else fits your budget!

75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV

$2,997 $6,000
This LG 8K NanoCell TV meets the industry definition for 8K resolution. It's 4 times the resolution of 4K, complete with the natural, lifelike color of Nano Color.
Buy at Walmart

43-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV

$300 $350
This Android smart TV makes it easy to stream from all your favorite services, and your content will look great thanks to its 4K resolution and support for HDR.
Buy at Amazon

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$899 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands.
Buy at Amazon

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $5,000
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy

65-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR65A8H)

$2,498 $3,100
The Sony A8H series ensures magnificent visuals no matter the viewing angle. It also has the Dolby Atmos which emulates a surround sound field for an immersive watching experience.
Buy at Target

Sony BRAVIA OLED 4K 65-inch TV:Ultra HD TV with HDR and Alexa - 2020 Model

$1,878 $2,500
Enjoy magnificent visuals no matter the viewing angle and equally immersive audio from Dolby Atmos which emulates a surround sound field. Especially in Game Mode, making this ideal for gaming setups.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

This Dell laptop is so cheap for back-to-school — but not for long

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop featured.

Best Verizon new customer deals for July 2021

Verizon 5G Super Bowl

Best desktop monitor deals for July 2021

Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor

Best cheap Microsoft Surface Pro deals for July 2021

Best cheap air fryer deals for July 2021: Instant Pot, Ninja, and Dash

bella pro cuisinart chefman instant vortex plus air fryer deals amazon best buy early memorial day sales 6 in 1

Best cheap Ninja Foodi deals for July 2021

amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4

Best cheap Instant Pot deals for July 2021

instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1

Best cheap tablet deals for July 2021

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

Best cheap Peloton alternatives for July 2021

L Now Indoor Exercise Bike

Best cheap smartphone deals for July 2021

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro

You can get a free Audible membership right now

headphones on a stack of books

Is this fancy Alienware gaming headset deal worth the money?

alienware gaming headset deals dell july 2021 2

Dell slashes gaming PCs and gaming laptops by up to $800

Dell G5 Gaming Desktop PC