Can’t afford an 8K TV? Try these OLED 4K TV deals instead

While we certainly wouldn’t blame you for checking the full list of excellent 8K TV deals, it’s worth noting there are some even cheaper 4K TV deals that should be on your radar. The higher-resolution TVs can certainly be a lot more expensive, and when you’re on a tight budget, well, they might just be out of reach.

Luckily, Walmart is having a sale on some LG Class 4K UHD OLED Smart TVs right now, and they’re super cheap. LG’s OLED55C1PUB 55-inch 4K UHD Smart C1 Series TV with AI ThinQ is $1,497 ($503 off). LG’s OLED65CXPUA 65-inch 4k UHD OLED Smart TV with HDR is $1,897 ($2,100+ off). Finally, LG’s OLED77CXPUA 4K UHD OLED Smart TV with HDR is $2,997 ($2,000+ off). You can read more about the deals and TVs below.

LG 55-inch Class 4K UHD Smart OLED C1 Series TV (OLED55C1PUB) – $1,497, was $2,000

Equipped with an a9 Gen4 A.I. processor for 4K content, the AI ThinQ technology uses deep-learning algorithms to make onscreen content look fantastic. This LG smart TV also employs the brand’s webOS 6.0 which provides access to all of your favorite apps and streaming content. Additional features include Nvidia G-Sync support, A.I. sound pro tech, a magic remote, and much more. Normally $2,000, Walmart is offering the LG 55-inch Class 4K OLED Smart TV for $1,497 with free 2-day delivery.

LG 65-inch Class 4K UHD 2160P OLED Smart TV (OLED65CXPUA) – $1,897, was $4,000

This self-lit OLED 65-inch Smart TV has LG’s ThinQ AI technology built-in to upscale and make content much clearer, better, and richer. Additional features include Nvidia G-Sync support, the Motion Pro 120Hz refresh rate, LG’s WebOS with smart streaming apps, and much more. Normally $4,000, Walmart is offering the 65-inch Class 4K UHD OLED Smart TV for $1,897.

LG 77-inch Class 4K UHD 2160P OLED Smart TV (OLED77CXPUA) – $2,997, was $5,000

With similar features to the 65-inch model, this self-lit OLED Smart TV is much bigger and more brilliant. Notable features are the ThinQ AI technology, Motion Pro refresh rate, HDMI with eARC support, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and, of course, LG’s WebOS smart streaming platform. Instead of paying $5,000, Walmart is currently offering the 77-inch Class 4K UHD OLED Smart TV for $2,997.

More 4K UHD TV deals available now

Not a fan of LG or want to see what else is available? We gathered all of the best 4K and smart TV deals, which you’ll find below. See what else fits your budget!

