Best Buy just slashed $250 off this cordless stick vacuum's price

By
The cordless and bagless LG CordZero Stick Vacuum in an upright position.

Shoppers searching for vacuum deals will come across Roomba deals, for robot vacuums that can clean your home by themselves, and cordless vacuum deals, which include the ever popular Dyson deals. There are other brands that make reliable cordless vacuums though, such as the LG CordZero stick vacuum, which is available from Best Buy with a $250 discount that brings its price down to just $450 from its original price of $700.

Digital Trends’ best cordless vacuums for 2021 all provide both power and flexibility when cleaning your home, which is something that you can also get from the LG CordZero stick vacuum. LG’s Smart Inverter Motor enables powerful suction power across different kinds of surfaces, with the dust then going through a 5-step HEPA filtration system. With a single press of the Kompressor level, the stick vacuum compresses whatever’s in the bin, so you can easily empty it without scattering what it just picked up.

The LG CordZero stick vacuum runs for up to 120 minutes on a singe charge, then you can place it on its charging stand to get it ready for the next cleaning session. You can transform the cordless vacuum into a hand vacuum, or adjust its length for flexibility to meet whatever you require for cleaning difficult-to-reach spots around the house. LG’s ThinQ app may be used to check the LG CordZero stick vacuum’s cleaning history and to diagnose the health of the product.

You don’t have to shell out nearly $1,000 for a reliable cordless vacuum, as the LG CordZero is available from Best Buy for just $450 after a $250 discount to its original price of $700. It’s unclear until when the deal will last though, so you don’t have the luxury of time. If you need immediate help with cleaning your home, don’t hesitate on clicking that Buy Now button to secure your LG CordZero stick vacuum.

More cordless vacuum deals

The LG CordZero stick vacuum will provide immense help in maintaining a spotless home, but it’s not the only option that’s available with a discount. For comparison’s sake, we’ve gathered some of the best cordless vacuum deals from different retailers that you can shop right now.

Discount with coupon on page

Proscenic P10 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

$129 $209
Cordless vacuum cleaner with extra-powerful suction for the biggest jobs. Four suction power levls and it converts quickly to a handheld vacuum to clean furniture and cars.
Buy at Amazon

Dyson V7 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

$329 $400
This lightweight Dyson cordless stick model runs up to 30 minutes per charge and works on both hard floors and carpeting. Hygenic bin emptying saves time and mess.
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon on page

ZOKER Cordless Stick Vacuum

$140 $200
Combination 4-in-1 cordless stick vacuum and handheld vacuum good for hard surface floors including pet hair. Also good for ceiling corners.
Buy at Amazon
Discount with coupon on page

Proscenic P11 Cordless Vacuum, Stick Vacuum

$199 $239
This all-purpose cordless vacuum has three suction levels to balance battery running time and stubborn dirt and debris. Touchscreen control simplifies cleaning and a 4-stage filtration system.
Buy at Amazon

Dyson V7 Fluffy Cordless Stick Vacuum for Hard Floors

$301 $330
If you don't have carpeting in your home, why pay for a vacuum that works on carpeting? This Dyson cordless stick vacuum is designed specifically for hard floors only.
Buy at Amazon

Jet 70 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum with Turbo Action Brush

$349 $399
This cordless stick vacuum is only six pounds! It has a powerful filter that will keep your house free of dust. Not quite as powerful as the Jet 75, but it makes up for it with a slimmer price tag.
Buy at Samsung
