LG is having a massive FLASH SALE on TVs — save $1,000!

At the center of every home theater is a high-quality TV, and right now LG is having a flash sale on some of its best 4K TVs. There’s even an 8K TV option as well. In fact, this flash sale features some very impressive LG TV deals, putting some of the best 4K TV deals and 8K TV deals you’ll find on the internet front and center. Each of these deals includes free wall-mounting of your new LG TV by third-party installer Handy if that appeals to you, as well as free in-home delivery, which is a nice bonus for such large products. Read onward to see which of these LG TV deals is the right one for you.

LG 55-inch NanoCell 90 Series 4K Smart TV — $800, was $1,100

It’s not often you find one of the best 4K TVs for a price this low, but at just $800, this LG 55-inch 4K smart TV is a steal. It features NanoCell technology, which produces a high-quality 4K image, and brings all of your favorite content to life with deep blacks and enhanced contrast. NanoCell technology even displays images in a way that keeps it realistic even when viewed from wide angles, so whether you’re hosting a football watch party or movie night with your friends, nobody will be left out of experiencing the full immersion of this LG 4K TV. Like all smart TVs, it provides easy access to streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime Video, among others.

LG 55-inch B1 Class 4K Smart TV — $1,150, was $1,700

The LG 55-inch B1 Class 4K Smart TV produces a stunning, immersive picture using OLED technology. This technology utilizes self-lite pixels that allow a self-luminous display that makes a huge difference in picture quality. Capable of extreme realism while maintaining a super-slim design, this LG 4K TV is a great option for the minimalist in all of us. It maintains all of the capabilities of all of the best 4K TVs, including presenting content with a cinematic flair, and a 120Hz refresh rate that keeps the image quality of fast-paced content like sports and video games as smooth as can be. This is also a smart TV, so it provides the convenience of having easy access to all of your favorite streaming services and other content providers.

LG 65-inch 99 Series 8K Smart TV — $2,500, was $3,500

If you’re looking to go all-in on your next home theater setup, this LG 65-inch 8K smart TV is the perfect option. In purchasing an 8K TV, you’re future-proofing your home theater setup for the next generation of high-quality content, as well as bringing one of the best viewing experiences around right now into your home. The LG 65-inch 99 Series 8K Smart TV features LG’s NanoCell technology, which delivers a stunning picture that improves color reproduction to create richer and more accurate colors. Considered the pinnacle of LED TV viewing, this is the TV for anyone who loves to get lost in their viewing experience. Whether you’re watching sports, getting lost in a movie, or adventuring in a video game, this LG 8K smart TV will make you feel like you’re truly a part of it.

