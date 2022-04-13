Grab this LG OLED TV while it’s under $800 — save over $600!

There are quite a few Walmart TV deals, but you’ll love this one. The LG 48-inch OLED A1 4K UHD Smart TV, regularly priced at $1,399, is on sale now for only $797 — that’s a huge savings of over $600. Not only will you get one of the best TV brands at a cheaper price but this TV’s OLED display, AI processor, top-notch gaming and viewing experience, and intelligent controls will exceed your TV expectations.

The OLED display on this LG A1 Smart TV includes over 8 million self-lit pixels, providing perfect colors and contrast for exceptional picture quality. The a7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K automatically upscales the calibrations of each scene according to its source resolution and uses its AI picture and sound features to adjust your audio and video settings so you can get the best quality. This deal is one of the best LG TV deals you’ll find, as you’ll also enjoy direct streaming access to your favorite shows and services, including Netflix, Apple TV, Disney+, Paramount+, Hulu, YouTube TV, Spotify, and Peacock via the TV’s smart functionality.

Gamers looking for OLED TV deals will relish the LG A1’s game optimizer that adjusts gaming settings to the HDR gaming mode. With that, you can take your imaging to a whole new level. You’ll also get uninterrupted lag-free gaming with an Auto Low-Latency Mode and HGiG feature, providing LG A1 owners with a detailed and authentic gaming experience. And if you have other LG smart devices, the home dashboard and built-in ThinQ AI plus Google Assistant will integrate all your devices, putting you in control of your smart home and allowing you to use all preferred features.

Out of all 4K TV deals, this discount at Walmart slashing the price of the LG 48-inch OLED A1 4K UHD Smart TV from $1,399 to $797 — more than $600 off — is one you shouldn’t miss. Buying this TV from Walmart means that you’ll take your entertainment experience to the next level, but we can’t tell how long this offer will last, so don’t wait too long to make your purchase.

