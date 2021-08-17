  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This giant OLED TV is insanely cheap during this Walmart sale

By
A 65-inch LG 4K OLED TV with a space scene on the screen.

It’s always a good time to upgrade your home theater setup, especially with all the 4K TV deals that retailers are rolling out, such as Walmart TV deals. If your budget permits, you should spring for OLED TV deals, such as this offer from Walmart that lowers the price of this 65-inch LG 4K OLED TV by $503, bringing it down to $1,797 from its original price of $2,300.

The LG OLED65BXPUA features a 65-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution and OLED display technology. According to Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide, OLED displays offer the deepest and truest blacks, and they don’t suffer from light bleed, which is when light from a bright spot on the screen spills into a supposedly darker spot. Dolby Vision IQ automatically tweaks picture settings depending on the genre of the content that you’re watching and the lighting conditions of your surroundings, while Dolby Atmos enables multi-dimensional surround sound that you can further improve by taking advantage of soundbar deals.

This 65-inch 4K OLED TV is also a smart TV, powered by the LG ThinQ platform that integrates Google Assistant to enable voice commands not just for the LG OLED65BXPUA but also for your other connected smart home devices. The LG TV also features the OLED Motion Pro technology, which makes fast movements in sports events and action scenes stutter-free, and NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility for smooth gameplay, both resulting in an immersive experience.

Once you watch shows and movies on the LG OLED65BXPUA, there’s no turning back. Make the life-changing decision to purchase this 65-inch 4K OLED TV by taking advantage of Walmart’s $503 discount, which brings its price down to $1,797 from its original price of $2,300. It’s going to be a worthwhile investment, so don’t think twice about clicking that Buy Now button. Lighten up your living room with the LG OLED65BXPUA.

More OLED TV deals

It will be tough to find a better deal for a massive 4K OLED TV than Walmart’s discount for the LG OLED65BXPUA, but if you want to make sure that you’re getting the best offer, feel free to look around. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best OLED TV deals that you can shop right now across different retailers.

65-Inch Vizio Class OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV

$1,800 $1,900
Equipped with Ultra Color Spectrum technology for intense color accuracy, this TV gives watching movies, TV shows, and gaming excellent clarity and brightness.
Buy at Best Buy

55-inch LG GX OLED 4K TV

$1,797 $2,496
A handsome model which offers great picture sharpness, this attractive, slim OLED TV will fit into any room without being overbearing. It offers 4K resolution, Google Assistant, and Alexa built-in.
Buy at Walmart

48-inch LG CX OLED 4K TV

$1,300 $1,400
With 4K OLED, the LG CX line is a remarkable thing of beauty in any home theater, capable of delivering to even the most average viewer a world-class movie-viewing experience fit for a director.
Buy at Best Buy

55-inch LG A1 Series OLED 4K TV

$1,477 $1,797
This gorgeous TV offers OLED for rich contrast in images plus high resolution, a fast processor for 4K upscaling, and a game mode as well.
Buy at Walmart

Sony X80J TV BRAVIA XR LED 4K Ultra HD Smart

$598 $650
Reproduces more colors than a conventional TV resulting in picture quality that is natural and precise, and closer than ever to real life.
Buy at Amazon

65-inch LG 4K OLED TV bundle with soundbar and installation

$2,444 $3,004
If you want everything you need for an upgraded TV experience all in one bundle, even with installation included, then this set from Walmart has you covered with its 65-inch TV and soundbar.
Buy at Walmart
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Noctua offers free Intel Alder Lake cooler upgrades, hints at launch window

Noctua CPU cooler fin stack.

Hellraiser is coming to Dead by Daylight, but Stranger Things is leaving

Stranger Things content appears in Dead by Daylight.

The best Android smartwatches for 2021

mobvoi ticwatch pro news wrist suit

Fortnite’s new Among Us-esque Imposters mode is sus

A cafeteria in Fortnite's Imposters mode.

The best smartwatches for 2021

apple watch se review apps screen

How to get Alexa to answer a Ring Video Doorbell

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with two-way talk

Apple AirPods Max, Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones on sale today

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones

Walmart is practically giving away this Lenovo gaming laptop today

lenovo legion laptop

Rocket League gets a PS5 upgrade complete with Ratchet & Clank items

A Ratchet & Clank themed car in Rocket League.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 vs. Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Must-have accessories for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy folding phones.

Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal: How to watch it in Warzone

A teaser image of a WW2 battlefield in Call of Duty Vanguard.

How to reconnect the Chromecast with Google TV remote

Chromecast with Google TV remote.