Buy the new LG AeroTower and get a mini air purifier free

Spring has sprung and summer’s on the way, and while the warm weather is a welcome sight for many, it also heralds allergy season. Even if you don’t suffer from allergies, particulates such as pollen can still cause sneezing, coughing, runny noses, and other irritations. The long and short of all this is that an air purifier is a must-have during this time of year, but with so many on the market, finding the right one is no easy task. LG can make your decision a little easier: For a limited time, you can buy the new LG AeroTower air purifier and get the PuriCare mini air purifier — a $199 value — totally free.

The LG PuriCare AeroTower was revealed late last year and made its official debut at the CES 2022 tech trade show in January. It’s one of the most impressive new air purifiers we saw at CES, boasting a bevy of great features. For starters, it offers true HEPA filtration, meaning that it’s certified to capture 99.97% of airborne contaminants down to a size of 0.3 microns. True HEPA filtration is a must-have for anybody who suffers from allergies, as many air purifiers lack this certification and even feature meaningless and deceptive marketing terms like “HEPA type” filtration which is insufficient.

On top of its HEPA certification, the PuriCare AeroTower also utilizes LG’s proprietary UVnano LED technology that kills 99.9% of captured bacteria on its fan blades. This self-cleaning function prevents contaminants from being re-circulated by the AeroTower’s fans, adding an extra layer of protection against airborne pollutants. A built-in PM 1.0 sensor actively monitors contaminant levels in the room as well, displaying the current air quality rating on its LCD readout. You can adjust settings as needed on the LCD touch display, or you can use the remote control or the ThinQ mobile app to do it without even getting up.

The LG AeroTower’s powerful (yet whisper-quiet) fan offers 10 different speeds and three oscillation settings: direct, diffused, or wide. These allow you to channel air in a narrow stream, create a wider horizontal breeze, or diffuse air vertically from the top of the tower to spread fresh, clean air throughout the room without it hitting you directly. The AeroTower is powerful enough to purify the air and provide flow in rooms of up to 818 square feet in size.

Many high-end app-connected air purifiers cost north of a grand, but the new LG AeroTower air purifier is now available for a much more reasonable $550. Considering that your free LG Puricare mini air purifier is a $199 value, this is a fantastic bundle offer that’ll let you breathe easier and gives you multi-room coverage. Don’t drag your feet, though: This two-week offer is only available through Sunday, May 15.

