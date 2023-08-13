Usually $600, this LG surround sound system is discounted to $400

Most modern TVs require support from a soundbar in order to provide the complete cinematic experience, as their built-in speakers are usually not good enough. If you haven’t installed one in your home theater setup yet, you may want to purchase the LG S75QR soundbar from Best Buy, which has slashed its price by $200. You’ll only have to pay $400 instead of $600 for this 5.1.2-channel soundbar, but only if you hurry because the deal may disappear at any moment.

Why you should buy the LG S75QR soundbar

The LG S75QR soundbar is a 5.1.2-channel soundbar, and these numbers explain what you can expect from it. As you can see in our guide on how to buy a soundbar, the “5” refers to the available channels — the standard left and right channels, the center channel that improves the clarity of dialogue, and two more channels for rear or surround sound. The “1” means that it comes with a wireless subwoofer for extra bass, and the “2” means there are a pair of dedicated drivers that fire towards the ceiling to support Dolby Atmos and DTS: X. With all of these combined, the LG S75QR soundbar will make you feel like you’re in the middle of the action, whatever you’re watching on your TV.

For a simple setup process that requires only one cable to link to your TV, the LG S75QR soundbar is compatible with HDMI eARC, though you can also use optical or USB connections. The soundbar can also pair with your mobile devices through Bluetooth, so you can use it like a wireless speaker to play your playlists from your favorite music streaming services.

It’s tough for an offer to stand out among all the soundbar deals online, but this one does — the LG S75QR soundbar for just $400 from Best Buy, following a $200 discount on its sticker price of $600. This 5.1.2-channel soundbar will breathe new life into your living room by enabling surround sound, but you can only get it for its reduced cost if you hurry with the transaction. Purchase the LG S75QR soundbar right now to have it delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

