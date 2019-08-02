Share

Elevate your entertainment experience at home with a quality soundbar system. Get yourself the LG SJ7 Sound Bar Flex with Wireless Subwoofer today to enjoy big 4.1-channel sound and equally big savings. This Bluetooth-capable soundbar is now available for a steal at only $217 when you order from Walmart now.

This Walmart deal saves you a whopping $280 on the usually $497 LG SJ7 Sound Bar Flex. You can even apply for a loan through Affirm for easy monthly payments of $22. And with the best 4K TV deals for August, you can complete your home theater system at a fraction of the cost.

The 320-watt LG SJ7 Sound Bar Flex system consists of a wireless subwoofer and a soundbar that separates into two. Set it up traditionally for a 2.1-channel sound from the front. Or you can choose to split the soundbar and place one half at the front and the other synced wirelessly in the back of the room. This configuration can provide what LG calls “real front-and-back surround sound.”

One half of the LG SJ7 Sound Bar — the one placed in the back of the room — has its own built-in rechargeable battery and also Bluetooth-enabled. These same features that allow this system to provide surround sound also give it the ability to turn into a portable speaker. You actually get two devices in one when you purchase the flexible SJ7.

Enjoy enhanced audio clarity and impact when watching your favorite types of programming thanks to SJ7 Sound Bar’s Adaptive Sound Control. This LG-exclusive technology automatically detects what is playing to provide an optimal sound mix that matches what you are watching.

Your LG SJ7 Sound Bar Flex also comes with a wireless outboard subwoofer. It has an output of 160 watts, enough to fill your home theater with room-shaking bass.

Pay only $217 instead of $498 when you buy the LG SJ7 Sound Bar Flex with Wireless Subwoofer from Walmart today. This sweet $280 discount will attract other buyers, so hurry and place your order now.

