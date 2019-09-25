No matter how large your TV is, a watching experience isn’t complete without excellent audio. Fortunately, there’s a great number of quality sound systems on the market that can help bring your music, movies, TV shows, and games to life. If you’re looking to get one for your home entertainment setup, check out this deal on the deal on the LG SL6Y 3.1-Channel Soundbar System. It normally sells for $400, but a 25% discount on Best Buy brings its price down to a more manageable $300.

Aside from a 3.1-channel soundbar, the purchase also comes with a wireless subwoofer. Whether you’re immersed in an action movie, a suspenseful series, or a concert film, it’s as if you’re sitting in your own personal theater. Enjoy immersive room-filling sound from your TV by taking advantage of this deal.

Equipped with the leading audio processing technology, the LG SL6Y provides audio quality that surpasses CDs. This technology is responsible for reproducing a high 24-bit sound resolution which is as close to the original sound as you can get. It also boasts a DTS Virtual: X which enables a three-dimensional cinematic surround sound even without the use of extra speakers. Coupled with a powerful subwoofer, you’ll hear everything in amazing clarity and feel like you are part of the scene.

Since different genres and content come with different sound profiles, LG outfitted the soundbar with adaptive sound control. With this feature, the sound level is automatically adjusted to create an ideal audio experience. The soundbar adapts as you switch from sports to drama to action or when a show takes a commercial break, so there’s no need for you to keep reaching for the remote to adjust the volume.

Connecting the soundbar to your TV and other devices is effortless. It uses Bluetooth 4.2 for seamless syncing, but you can also connect via the LG Sound Sync (compatible with select LG TVs). There are slots available for HDMI, USB, and optical audio cables as well.

Bring your music, movies, and other entertainment to a whole new level of audio with the LG SL6Y Soundbar System. You can score this unit together with a wireless subwoofer at a discounted price of $300 from Best Buy.

