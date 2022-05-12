 Skip to main content
We can’t believe how cheap OLED TVs are at Best Buy today

By

When OLED TVs were brand-new, you had to spend thousands of dollars to get this cutting-edge technology into your home. Nowadays, you can find amazing OLED TV deals with perfect blacks and stunning colors without breaking the bank! You can find some of the best offers on OLED screens among the Best Buy TV deals. For example, we found two excellent TVs from Sony and LG, starting at just $1,000. Keep reading to discover why your next TV should be an OLED.

LG 48-inch C1 OLED — $1,000, was $1,200

LG 48-inch C1 OLED on wall in living room.

There’s a reason why the LG C1 Series is on our list of the best OLED TVs in the market right now. LG makes some of the best display technology globally, and the panel on this 48-inch LG C1 is one of their best screens so far. As you’d expect from an OLED display, it has perfect blacks, deep shadows, and incredible contrast. The intense blacks make colors pop even more on the screen, with over a billion rich colors that make all scenes and content feel vivid. Thanks to the 4K resolution on a medium-sized 48-inch display, you also get fantastic clarity, with plenty of detail and intelligent upscaling of non-UHD movies. The C1 lets you have an exceptional home theater experience thanks to compatibility with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos. It also has a fine-tuned filmmaker mode that retains a movie’s authentic look and feel. The C1 also makes a great gaming TV, with Nvidia G-Sync compatibility and an automatic low-latency mode to give you a competitive edge. Hit the Buy Now button below before this deal expires.

Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A80J OLED — $1,200, was $1,700

Sony 55-inch Bravia OLED TV in living room.

If you’re looking for an even bigger 4K OLED panel, look no further than this 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A80J TV. Sony is one of the best TV brands in the industry, with thoughtfully designed TVs that leverage their strengths across different categories such as gaming, audio, A.I., and display technology. The Bravia XR A80J is no different, with a stunning OLED panel featuring pure blacks and intense brightness. Everything will look incredibly natural and vividly detailed, whether you’re watching the latest blockbusters or bingeing a TV show. It’s also equipped with built-in acoustic surface audio, ensuring a great audio experience even without an external speaker or soundbar. The Bravia is equipped out of the box with Google TV, giving you access to the broadest range of content around. You can use Google Assistant to browse apps, manage your smart home devices, or control media. It’s also the perfect TV if you own a Playstation 5, with 4K/120fps support and incredibly low input lag. This deal won’t last forever, so hit the Buy Now button while it’s still here!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

