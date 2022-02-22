OLED TVs of all sizes get big discounts at Best Buy today

It’s never a bad time to upgrade your home theater setup’s display, especially since you can get significant price cuts from the 4K TV deals and OLED TV deals that are offered by retailers. If you don’t know where to start your search, you should check out Best Buy TV deals, which include LG TV deals and Sony TV deals — two brands that are known for the top-notch quality of their products.

Best Buy is currently selling OLED TVs for prices that are much lower than usual, and we’ve handpicked three options to show you the range of what’s available. The 48-inch LG A1 Series OLED 4K TV is down to $800 from $900, after a $100 discount; the 55-inch LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV is down to $1,300 from $1,500, after a $200 discount; and the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80J Series OLED 4K TV is down to $2,000 from $2,200, after a $200 discount.

48-inch LG A1 Series OLED 4K TV — $800, was $900

When comparing OLED TVs and LED TVs, OLED TVs hold the advantage in terms of deeper black levels, faster response times, wider viewing angles, less blue-light emissions, and lower power consumption. You’ll enjoy these benefits with the LG A1 Series OLED 4K TV, which features a 48-inch screen at 4K UHD resolution and support for Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos that enable a cinematic experience in your own living room. The OLED TV is powered by LG’s a7 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K, which automatically adjusts your video and audio settings with AI Picture and AI Sound, and boosts the content that you watch with AI 4K Upscaling. You can purchase the 48-inch LG A1 Series OLED 4K TV from Best Buy for $800, after a $100 discount to its original price of $900.

55-inch LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV — $1,300, was $1,500

If you want a bigger screen than the 48-inch LG A1 Series OLED 4K TV, then you should consider the 55-inch LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV. The display also offers 4K UHD resolution, but with LG’s more powerful a9 Gen 4 AI Processor 4K under the hood. For gamers, the TV is compatible with NVIDIA’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium, which eliminate screen tearing while you’re playing video games. Like the LG A1 Series, the LG C1 Series is a smart TV that runs on LG’s webOS 6.0 platform, enabling access to your favorite streaming services, and with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa built-in for added convenience. Best Buy is selling the 55-inch LG C1 Series OLED 4K TV for $1,300, after a $200 discount to its original price of $1,500.

65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80J Series OLED 4K TV — $2,000, was $2,200

If a 65-inch screen will fit in your living room after checking out Digital Trends’ guide on what size TV to buy, it’s highly recommended that you invest in the Sony Bravia XR A80J Series OLED 4K TV. This OLED TV from Sony offers some of the best picture quality you will find in a TV at its price range, with the Cognitive Processor XR delivering intense contrast and natural colors for lifelike images on the display. The TV runs on the Google TV platform to give you access to your preferred streaming services, and it’s perfect for the PlayStation 5 with exclusive features for the console. The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80J Series OLED 4K TV is down to $2,000 on Best Buy, which is offering a $200 discount to the TV’s original price of $2,200.

It’s very tempting to avail Best Buy’s discounts for this trio of OLED TVs from LG and Sony, but you should know that there are more offers out there if you want to take a look at more options. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best OLED TV deals that you can shop right now, involving different brands and retailers.

