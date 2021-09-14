  1. Deals
Can’t afford AirPods? These alternatives are super cheap at Best Buy right now

Do you want to buy wireless earbuds, but AirPods deals are still beyond your budget? Fortunately, there’s no shortage of headphone deals in the market, some even cheaper than Samsung Galaxy Buds deals and Sony headphone deals. You don’t even have to pay $100 for these wireless earbuds from LG and JBL that are currently on sale from Best Buy.

For affordable alternatives to Apple’s AirPods, check out the LG Tone Free HBS FN6 wireless earbuds, which are available from Best Buy at $65 off, lowering their price to $80 from their original price of $145. There’s also the JBL Under Armour Project Rock wireless earbuds, which Best Buy is selling with a $115 discount that brings their price down to just $85 from their original price of $200.

LG Tone Free HBS FN6 wireless earbuds — $80, was $145

The LG Tone Free HBS-FN6 wireless earbuds and their charging case.

The LG Tone Free HBS FN6 wireless earbuds deliver clear and spatial audio, with sound designed by Meridian. Their built-in dual microphones enable maximum clarity during calls, with noise isolation through their in-ear fit and an ambient sound mode that lets external noise in with a simple tap. The wireless earbuds are water-resistant with an IPX4 rating, with six hours of playback and 12 more hours from the charging case. Lastly, one of the primary features of the LG Tone Free HBS FN6 is their UVnano charging case, which kills bacteria while you’re charging the wireless earbuds inside. This comes in handy as more people grow aware of the importance of maintaining clean and safe surroundings.

For cheap but reliable wireless earbuds, you can’t go wrong with the LG Tone Free HBS FN6. They’re even more attractive options because of Best Buy’s discount that slashes their price by $65, bringing their cost down to just $80 from their original price of $145. It’s unclear how long the offer will last, so if you think the LG Tone Free HBS FN6 wireless earbuds are the perfect AirPods alternative for you, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

JBL Under Armor Project Rock earbuds on a white background.

Compared with the LG Tone Free HBS FN6, the JBL Under Armour Project Rock wireless earbuds are better equipped for workouts, with an IPX7 rating that protects them from water and sweat, and JBL’s Antibacterial Sport Flex Fit ear tips that make sure they stay in place even with intense movements. The Bionic Hearing feature lets you hear your surroundings without taking out the wireless earbuds, so there’s never an interruption to your music if you need to talk to someone. JBL promises five hours of playtime on a single charge, with 20 more hours of juice inside the aluminum charging case that’s both rugged and eye-catching.

The JBL Under Armour Project Rock wireless earbuds offer both style and function, and if you’re a fan of The Rock, then the design is an added bonus. You can currently purchase them for just $85 on Best Buy, less than half of their original price of $200 after a $115 discount. Stocks of the wireless earbuds may go quick though, so if you want to purchase them with this special offer, you don’t have the luxury of waiting. Click that Buy Now button immediately.

You’ll enjoy significant savings if you take advantage of Best Buy’s offers for the LG Tone Free HBS FN6 and JBL Under Armour Project Rock wireless earbuds, but there are other headphone deals out there if you want to look around. We’ve rounded up some of the best headphone deals that are currently available, including products from Apple, Beats, and Sony.

