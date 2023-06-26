 Skip to main content
Save $375 when you buy an LG TV with a Soundbar with this deal

When seeking out some of the best TV deals around, you’re probably also keen to have a great soundbar to go alongside your new TV. That’s just one of the reasons why there’s such a great offer on when you buy direct from LG. Right now, you can save $375 when you buy a select TV and the LG S95SQR soundbar at the same time. Select TVs include some of the best around such as the LG C2, C3, G2, and G3 range, so if you’re seeking out a high-end upgrade for your living room, this is where to go. From $2,425, you could own an and the LGS95SQR Soundbar, saving you $1,175 off the regular price. Below is the button you need to press to check out the full offer, but keep reading while we break down why you might want this deal. The offer runs until the end of the year so you’ve got some time to think about it.

Why you should buy the LG Home Entertainment Bundle

LG makes some of the best TVs around right now with the LG G3 currently topping our look at the best of the bunch. Even better, that same TV is part of this deal. The deal applies to the , along with the and the huge so there’s something for every need here. The LG G3 offers the brightest OLED screen yet thanks to the Brightness Booster Max mode. Also, LG’s latest a9 AI processor Gen 6 ensures fantastic performance and picture quality at all times. Easy to use, it’s well geared towards gaming, watching movies, or anything else too. You’ll be truly impressed by how great it all looks.

Alternatively, you could go for the LG G2 range. The , as well as the and the are all in the deal. You get Brightness Booster Max again as well as a gallery-style design that’s perfect for wall mounting. HDR content looks fantastic while colors are delightful at all times.

With LG being one of the best TV brands for a while now, it’s still worth considering its C2 and C3 range. As with the others, the , as well as the and the are all available alongside the soundbar. A slight step back from the latest models, you still get stunning HDR pictures with the a9 Gen 5 AI Processor, Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, and some great dedicated filmmaker modes and gaming modes too. Finally, don’t miss out on the model, along with the and the as part of the bundle deal. These provide a better experience than the C2 while not costing quite as much as the other models. A newer processor certainly helps with upscaling.

Whichever TV you go for, you get one of the best soundbars as part of the bundle in the form of the LG S95QR. It’s a 9.1.5 Channel soundbar with 810W. Six channel wireless rear speakers with up-firing height channels means you can hear every piece of dialogue clearly with a truly immersive experience to wow you. A wider soundstage with Dolby Atmos support is exactly what you need when investing in a good TV.

Whatever your plans, being able to save $375 when buying one of the best TVs around along with a great soundbar, makes now a great time to upgrade your home cinema equipment. Check out the LG deal below and see which TV suits your needs the most, and which fits your budget well. Whatever you choose, you’re going to love the results.

