  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

LG UltraGear gaming monitor down to $230 with this $100 discount

Albert Bassili
By
The LG UltraGear 27GN950-B monitor with a video game character wearing futuristic armor on the screen..

Gaming on high-end gaming monitors can be a lot of fun, especially as they have a slew of features that you don’t find with traditional TVs, even high-end ones. That’s where the LG UltraGear 27-inch gaming monitor comes in with its 1080p resolution and a few nice extras, all for a discounted price of $230 from Best Buy.

While the LG UltraGear doesn’t feature a 4K or even 1440p resolution, it’s easier to run games when paired with even budget PCs from our gaming PC deals, which puts it on the radar of most gamers who want a nice display but don’t want to drop a thousand dollars to get one. Beyond just having a 144Hz refresh rate, which is great in general but especially so for those who play FPS games, it uses an IPS panel that provides some of the best colors and contrast of all the screen panel types. This is borne out by the fact that it covers 99% of the sRGB color gamut, an impressive number that increases the use-cases beyond just gaming, so if you do photo or video editing, this screen will be equally as great.

Another nice addition is HDR 10, which is a must if you’re doing graphic design or serious film watching on top of gaming. With 350 nits of brightness, you should be able to do all of those things even in a well-lit room. The LG UltraGear also includes AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, something you don’t tend to see on many monitors but is great for those who don’t want to worry about GPU compatibility. You also get a 1ms response time, which is industry standard for gaming, although no less impressive. Finally, and as a nice little bonus with this deal, you get three months of YouTube Premium for free and three months of Webroot Internet Security and Antivirus, one of the best ones around.

If you’ve wanted to upgrade your gaming display without breaking the bank, the LG UltraGear 27-inch gaming monitor is great, especially with this discount from Best Buy bringing it down to $230 from $330. That being said, if you want something with a higher resolution that is also budget-friendly, we have some excellent gaming monitor deals to check out.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

GTA+ feels like last nail in the coffin for Red Dead Online

Two outlaws on horseback chase a cowboy across the desert in Red Dead Online.

The UX Pioneer: Louisa Heinrich’s quest to humanize tech

A portrait of Louisa Heinrich, founder of Superhuman

Save $100 on a 50-inch TV with this Vizio flash deal

The Vizio V-Series 4K TV in the living room.

Apple Maps brings major update to Canadian cities

An iPhone 13 in the hands of a user.

Best Dyson deals for March 2022

dyson v11 torque vacuum deal drive 2 resized

Best Nest Thermostat deals for March 2022

amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1

The best Razer deals for March 2022

Razer Blade 15 Advanced

Hulu sets a date for Only Murders In the Building season 2

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short in Only Murders in the Building.

HP Elite Folio vs. Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio

microsoft surface laptop studio review 600

The best Nintendo Switch games for 2022

Pokémon Legends: Arceus promo imaage featuring two trainers and their parties looking out towards a mountain.

The best places to watch free movies online

Home Theater Popcorn

KEF Mu3 wireless audiophile earbuds are $150 off this weekend

A woman listens to music on KEF Mu3 wireless earbuds.

The best iPad Air 5 screen protectors

Fifth generation Apple iPad Air.