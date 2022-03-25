LG UltraGear gaming monitor down to $230 with this $100 discount

Gaming on high-end gaming monitors can be a lot of fun, especially as they have a slew of features that you don’t find with traditional TVs, even high-end ones. That’s where the LG UltraGear 27-inch gaming monitor comes in with its 1080p resolution and a few nice extras, all for a discounted price of $230 from Best Buy.

While the LG UltraGear doesn’t feature a 4K or even 1440p resolution, it’s easier to run games when paired with even budget PCs from our gaming PC deals, which puts it on the radar of most gamers who want a nice display but don’t want to drop a thousand dollars to get one. Beyond just having a 144Hz refresh rate, which is great in general but especially so for those who play FPS games, it uses an IPS panel that provides some of the best colors and contrast of all the screen panel types. This is borne out by the fact that it covers 99% of the sRGB color gamut, an impressive number that increases the use-cases beyond just gaming, so if you do photo or video editing, this screen will be equally as great.

Another nice addition is HDR 10, which is a must if you’re doing graphic design or serious film watching on top of gaming. With 350 nits of brightness, you should be able to do all of those things even in a well-lit room. The LG UltraGear also includes AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, something you don’t tend to see on many monitors but is great for those who don’t want to worry about GPU compatibility. You also get a 1ms response time, which is industry standard for gaming, although no less impressive. Finally, and as a nice little bonus with this deal, you get three months of YouTube Premium for free and three months of Webroot Internet Security and Antivirus, one of the best ones around.

If you’ve wanted to upgrade your gaming display without breaking the bank, the LG UltraGear 27-inch gaming monitor is great, especially with this discount from Best Buy bringing it down to $230 from $330. That being said, if you want something with a higher resolution that is also budget-friendly, we have some excellent gaming monitor deals to check out.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations