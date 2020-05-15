Memorial Day sales arrive early for these LG, Samsung, Vizio 4K TVs

Memorial Day may be a few days away but online retailers have already started churning out fantastic deals on the latest 4K TVs. Best Buy has slashed as much as $500 off the Sony X800H, LG UN7370PUC, Samsung NU6080, Vizio V-Series. These 4K TV deals are available for a limited time only so you better act fast or they’ll soon be gone.

58-inch Samsung NU6080 4K TV — $380, was $430

The Samsung NU6080 is a decent entry-level 4K TV from the South Korean megabrand. Samsung is mostly known for its premium quantum-dot (QLED) TVs, including the Q60 Series below, but if you’re on a tight budget and don’t mind a few compromises, this is the TV for you. The NU6080 is made almost entirely of plastic, but it looks surprisingly chic. Its two attachable feet are spaced a bit far apart from each other, but they do provide rock-solid support. Even with a playful child around, it would take tremendous force to knock this TV over. On the backside is a strip of grooves that, upon closer inspection, are actually meant for cable management and aren’t merely decorative. They hide the cables for power, HDMI, and coaxial connections from plain sight, although it isn’t nearly as seamless as Samsung’s One Connect Box wires concealment. Again, you would otherwise have to look into one of Samsung’s QLED offerings for this high-end feature. Unfortunately, there are only two HDMI inputs on this TV, which means you can only connect two devices at once.

This TV’s standard edge-lit LCD display boasts 3,840 x 2,160 Ultra HD resolution and supports HDR, including HDR10+, Samsung’s proprietary high-dynamic range format. The picture quality is good. For an inexpensive set, we were surprised at the NU6080’s excellent contrast ratio that makes deep blacks look great in a dark room. It’s not suitable for bright rooms, though, as it can’t get very bright, but it does have decent reflection handling. Unfortunately, colors look a little muted and accuracy is a bit off. This is not the most vibrant TV we’ve seen, though frankly, for the price, we didn’t expect it to be. At least the input lag is low, making this TV good for gaming.

Samsung’s SmartThings TV interface remains one of its strongest suits. You’ll have easy access to all your favorite apps, and what’s more, there are constantly new additions to Samsung’s already immense app ecosystem. But unlike Tizen, Samsung’s other smart TV interface that’s reserved for its more expensive models, the NU6080 lacks voice assistant integration. You can, however, connect it to a separate Alexa device if you want to.

If you need a solid budget-friendly 4K TV, the Samsung NU6080 should be right up your alley. Yes, its picture performance left us a bit wanting, but its incredibly low $380 price tag is very hard to resist. Get it today on Best Buy and save up to $50.

65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV — $470, was $500

The 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV is one of the largest (and priciest) options on our list but it’s still quite budget-friendly. It’s relatively higher price tag is well-justified though, as it offers solid image quality (far better than the rest on this list) thanks to local dimming, and supports the latest 4K and HDR video formats, including Dolby Vision. Another sweet bonus is its built-in Chromecast which allows you to control streaming using your phone. The downside? Vizio TVs are seriously handicapped by the frustratingly sluggish SmartCast TV interface. Right now, the Vizio V-Series is on sale at Best Buy for $470 instead of the usual $500.

The Vizio V-Series’ Ultra HD display packs 3,840 x 2,160 of pixel resolution. It supports both HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR, which means you’d be able to view content at the highest possible resolution. Furthermore, for a budget TV, we were pretty impressed with its picture quality. Images looked sharp with deep, inky blacks and accurate, vibrant colors, making this TV great for dark rooms. Unfortunately, the viewing angles weren’t the best we’ve seen. The picture starts to significantly deteriorate when you move further away from the central focal point. At least this TV’s low input lag makes gaming feel extremely responsive, and it has a good response time, though there’s slightly more blur trail in fast-moving scenes.

As mentioned, the SmartCast TV interface is far from great. It’s annoyingly slow at times, although it does look well-organized and polished. Besides, you’ve got Chromecast built in, but you cannot add new apps on it. This TV is compatible with AirPlay so you can stream or share content from your Apple devices, as well as virtual assistant integration including Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant for voice-assisted control and content search.

If you’re on a shoestring budget but still demand a nearly premium viewing experience on a massive screen, then you should definitely opt for the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV. Get it at Best Buy today for a cool $30 below the usual price.

70-inch LG UN7370PUC 4K TV — $900, was $1,000

The UN7370PUC sits near the lower end of LG’s 4K TV range, but it still manages to shine thanks to its exceptionally bright display, wide viewing angles, and excellent smart TV features. This TV’s design is simple. It is made entirely of plastic with chunky black bezels surrounding the screen. Its stands are plain-looking but sturdy, and the black panel is nondescript and doesn’t distract. At 3.5-inches thick, this TV might not be well-suited for wall mounting as it’s going to stick out from the wall quite a bit.

Behind this TV you’ll find three HDMI ports, two USB ports, a coaxial connector for hooking up an antenna, and combination component and composite video inputs. There’s a LAN port for connecting to your home network via Ethernet, but the TV also has 802.11ac Wi-Fi built in. If you have a soundbar (or are planning to buy one), we have great news: The second HDMI port also supports an audio return channel, (sometimes called HDMI ARC), letting you use a single HDMI connection for all of the audio.

This TV flaunts a widescreen display with 3,840 x 2,160 pixels or four times the resolution of Full HD, and it’s quite good for most content. The IPS panel has wide viewing angles, so it will look good no matter where you’re sitting. And since this TV is illuminated by direct backlighting, you won’t have any problem putting it in a brightly lit room. A couple of things we didn’t like: Color accuracy wasn’t the best, and contrast was mediocre. Watching scenes with extreme contrast between light and dark, you’ll notice that although the lights are pretty bright, the darks aren’t the deepest. Still, we were pretty happy with the overall picture quality. Furthermore, this TV supports multiple 4K Active HDR formats such as Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG.

One area that LG doesn’t compromise on is the smart TV experience. LG’s WebOS is one of our favorite smart TV platforms since it’s easy to navigate and offers decent app selection. You’ve got access to every popular streaming service, including Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube TV. What’s more, voice control is possible via the integration of both Google Assistant and Alexa. You can also connect your Apple and Android devices on the big screen as it supports AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connections.

The 70-inch LG UN7370PUC UHD 4K TV has an impressive display and is excellent value for your money. Get yours on Best Buy today for $900, a huge $100 off its normal retail price of $1,000.

75-inch Sony X800H 4K TV — $1,300, was $1,800

With the X800H, Sony has done a fair bit of tweaking to last year’s already excellent G model. This TV now boasts a few interface refinements, more powerful processing, and Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos support. Appearance-wise, it’s still rather plain-looking but seems solidly constructed. Included in the package is a VESA mount should you wish to mount it on your wall. Ports include a coax antenna/cable jack, four HDMI 2.x ports, a 3.5mm composite/component/audio input, optical SP/DIF digital audio output, 3.5mm headphone output, two USB ports, RS-232C and IR jacks, as well as 10/100 Ethernet. There’s also 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2, though the latter seems to support only input devices.

This TV’s 4K UHD LED panel is packed with 3,840 x 2,160-pixel resolution and has a refresh rate of 60Hz. Featuring the company’s own Triluminos color technology, the X800H’s overall image quality is shockingly almost as good as most of Sony’s more expensive TV models. Whatever magic they did with the refresh rate, we would assume that this is a 120Hz set, with exceptional motion handling that would prove great for rapid-paced games and movies. Color accuracy and saturation are also pretty impressive but not quite on par with Samsung’s stunning quantum dot TVs. Unfortunately, this TV lacks local dimming, which means it can’t showcase the deepest of blacks, which also affects contrast.

Powered by Sony’s X1 processor and featuring the full-on Android TV instead of the light version, the X800H’s interface looks very attractive, is easy to use, and possesses an overwhelming number of apps. Unlike with its predecessor, you now have the option to add apps to the input list and remove unused items or inputs. A single press of the input button would display all your favorite stuff immediately. We love it. Moreover, Sony’s HDR remastering analyzes input data in real time, frame by frame, scene by scene, and adjusts the picture to its optimum quality. And with Apple AirPlay 2 support, you can effortlessly cast anything from Apple iPhone or laptop to your TV and sync music with other AirPlay 2-compatible speakers anywhere in your home.

At $1,300 (down from $1,800) on Best Buy, the 75-inch Sony X800H might still be a tad too expensive for most people, but for that price, you won’t find a 4K TV out there with a better set of features and picture quality.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations