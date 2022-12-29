We’re surprised how cheap this LG 70-inch 4K TV is today

Best Buy has some great TV deals going on as we approach the New Year, and that’s certainly the case with the LG 70-inch UP7070 4K TV on sale right now. Normally priced at $650, the TV is down to $500 today, saving you $150 off the usual price. A strong saving on a reliable TV that will definitely look good in your living room, this is an ideal purchase for many. Let’s take a look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the LG 70-inch UP7070 4K TV

LG is considered to be one of the best TV brands, and a true heavyweight in the field these days. That instantly bodes well for the LG 70-inch UP7070 4K TV, which may not feature among our look at the best TVs, but is still great if you want to keep costs down. Packed with features, it’s so much more than just a large screen with great resolution. For instance, it has TruMotion 120 technology that reduces blur to sharpen details with up to 120 frames per second. If you love to watch fast-moving action sequences or play games, you’ll particularly appreciate the smoother image.

There’s also a dedicated Game Optimizer mode that gives you easier access to all your game settings but also automatically adjusts the picture to give you the best quality possible. For movie fans, a Filmmaker Mode does something similar, with automatic picture and processor settings making the results look more authentic. It’s all thanks to LG’s Quad Core Processor 4K which uses 4K upscaling to give you a smooth and crisp viewing experience, while also ensuring using the TV is speedy.

When taking in all your favorite streaming apps, you’ll love the home dashboard which gives you great recommendations and supports seemingly every app imaginable. There’s also free access to more than 300 streaming channels, integrated with over-the-air channels so it’s easy to navigate.

Ideal for any household situation, the LG 70-inch UP7070 4K TV is normally priced at $650. Over at Best Buy, it’s currently $500 so you save $150 off the regular price. Sure to be popular thanks to its high quality and wealth of features, snap it up now before the deal ends, so you can enjoy a great cinematic experience for less.

