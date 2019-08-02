Share

The release of the iPhone X has set ablaze a screen feature we often see on smartphones nowadays — the notched display. Although it has become increasingly popular, there is still a great number of high-end models that cater to those who are not a fan of this screen craze, such as the LG V35 ThinQ. Walmart currently has a deal on the unlocked version that lets you have it for $750 — a cool cut from its original price of $900.

Getting this phone means having no commitments to any particular carrier. This is a plus point for frequent international travelers as opting to use a local SIM card is way less expensive than the roaming fees charged by cellular operators. It also costs lower than the accumulated monthly lease payments when buying from a chosen provider.

In terms of design, LG got it right with the V35. Its aluminum body is wrapped in glass, giving it a simple and elegant look that matches Apple and Samsung’s aesthetics. Skimpy, notch-less bezels surround the 6-inch screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a display resolution of 2,880 x 1,440. Colors are accurate and well saturated, blacks are deep, and viewing angles are on-point.

This smartphone runs on a powerful Snapdragon 845 chip from Qualcomm paired with 6GB of RAM. From streaming video on Netflix and YouTube to multitasking, it can handle all tasks with ease. Graphics-intensive games like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds: Mobile and Final Fantasy XV also perform like a champ. It’s safe to say that you won’t have lag issues with this phone. It also has a storage capacity of 64GB to accommodate your multimedia files and apps, but if you find yourself needing more space, there’s a microSD card slot (expandable up to 2TB) to make up for that.

Its dual-camera system is also impressive — the primary lens is designed with image stabilization technology for photos and videos, while the secondary camera is built to capture wide-angle shots of up to 107 degrees. Photos generally have vivid colors and strong details, although there’s a noticeable downgrade when shooting in low-light conditions.

Other features you’ll love are the superb audio quality with support for surround sound and a 3,300mAh battery which provides enough power for a full day of heavy usage.

Without a doubt, the LG V35 ThinQ is an excellent smartphone that can keep up with the competition in almost every way. We even gave it an 8-out-of-10 rating in our review last year. Score the unlocked black version today on Walmart at a discounted price of $750.

