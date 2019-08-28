Nowadays, you don’t even need a DSLR camera anymore to capture professional-grade photographs. You can shoot like a pro using smartphones. There are a lot of smartphones out there with unbelievably good camera systems, capable of taking crisp, vibrant and ultra-high-definition images that stun. One such phone is the LG V40 ThinkQ, which boasts five cameras that’s extremely versatile for varying perspectives.

This high-end phone with top-end specs, a great display, and excellent performance is available this upcoming Labor Day on Walmart for a huge $150 off. Take home a factory-unlocked unit and start taking incredible photographs for $800 instead of its usual price of $950.

The LG V40 ThinkQ looks quite similar to its predecessors, the V30S ThinkQ, V35 ThinkQ, and the G7 ThinkQ. What sets it apart is its five cameras that makes it the ideal smartphone for people who love taking photos. There are three rear lenses: A standard 12-megapixel lens with f/1.5 aperture and optical image stabilization; a wide-angle 16-megapixel lens with f/1.9 aperture; and a telephoto 12-megapixel lens with f/2.4 aperture which is capable of 2x optical zoom. These cameras are super flexible for taking a variety of shots, from close-ups, wide-angled, blurred background, to your standard sized picture. Photos are finely detailed, colorful, and often has excellent white balance. Images tend to look oversaturated and overly sharp though, which a lot of people may appreciate, including the Instagram-obsessed populace.

Rounding up the camera system are two front-facing cameras, an 8-megapixel standard lens with f/1.9 aperture, and a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/1.9 aperture. The former is great for taking selfies, while the latter is perfect for group photos.

This phone features an all-glass design courtesy of Corning and is reinforced with aluminum. It comes in either Moroccan blue, silver, or the usual black. Despite being made of glass, it has a nice matte finish that hardly picks up fingerprints. The V40 ThinkQ has a big, bold, and beautiful 6.4-inch OLED screen with 3,120 x 1,440 pixels resolution. It supports HDR10, so you can watch Netflix and other content in their highest quality possible. What’s more, it has an incredibly loud Boombox speaker with decent bass that sounds great for a smartphone.

Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 64 GB expandable memory ensure things run swiftly and smoothly. There’s hardly any lag with this phone. Games run without a hitch, apps open quickly, and browsing through its relatively simple interface is fluid and easy.

It may be more expensive than most phones, but the LG V40 ThinkQ justifies its high price tag with its wonderful camera system, stunning display, speedy performance, and incredible Boombox speaker.

