Are you stuck at home and bored because of the coronavirus? What better way to pass the time than by focusing on self-improvement and learning a new language? Rosetta Stone is perfect for kids and adults and allows you to learn at your own pace from the comfort of your home. Right now, a lifetime membership is on sale for $200, down from $300. This includes unlimited access to all languages forever. Rosetta Stone has been trusted by top organizations for more than 25 years for learning languages such as Mandarin, French, Italian, German, and Japanese.

Not sold? There’s a free three-day trial up for grabs so you can try before you buy.

Rosetta Stone believes that the best way to learn a language is to surround yourself with it. Using its Dynamic Immersion method, Rosetta Stone helps you find the most used phrases and expressions. Lessons vary in length but many are as short as five minutes, which makes it great for busy schedules. Feedback on pronunciation is instant, so you know if you are saying words and phrases correctly from the second you speak them.

Features include translations, TruAccent, and Phrasebook. The translation feature allows you to review words and phrases in your native language. TruAccent helps you perfect your pronunciation by using a patented speech recognition engine. Phrasebook is a guide to common phrases as can be used as a quick reference guide while traveling.

Rosetta Stone is available both on and offline, so no matter where you are, you can use the program. This feature is excellent for last-minute studying on an airplane. By utilizing the Audio Companion, you are also able to listen to lessons when you need a break from the screen.

See and Speak helps you turn everyday objects into conversation practice with a scavenger-hunt like activity making learning fun and interactive. You are even able to customize a plan of action for your learning, and the app will help you stay on track with personalized alerts and handpicked content.

Learning a new language can be fun, and Rosetta Stone makes it easy to do. Whether you want to start fresh with a new language or brush up on one you used to speak but have gotten away from, Rosetta Stone has a program that can help you.

