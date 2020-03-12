Amazon discounts Corsair and Logitech gaming keyboards

Any self-respecting desktop gamer knows that to be the best, you need to have the best. Here at Digital Trends, we take gaming very seriously. One delayed input from your keyboard or one problematic keystroke could cost you the game — and maybe even worse, your own life (not literal).

If it’s a good gaming keyboard you want, then you’ve come to the right place. Amazon is dropping great deals on Logitech and Corsair gaming keyboards that you can bet your money’s worth will carry you to victory. With savings up to $30 and options costing no more than $40, you can finally pay-to-win — in-game, and in life.

Logitech G213 Gaming Keyboard — $40, was $70

Starting off strong is the Logitech G213 Gaming Keyboard. As part of Logitech’s Prodigy Series, this membrane keyboard has all the essentials you’ll ever need. Logitech claimed that it’s four times faster than most keyboards on the market, and based on what we’ve seen, we can’t help but agree. No more will you have to worry about dreaded input delays as their Mech-Dome keys provide incredible tactility and have a vibrant and fully customizable RGB backlight that can illuminate just about any gamer setup, even in pitch-black darkness.

The Logitech G213 also has a number of different media controls and more near the top for any cinephiles or audiophiles who’d prefer not to take their hands off the keyboard. This gives players, and just about anyone really, that extra bit of convenience. The G213 has also been designed for durability and isn’t just a basic pretty keyboard. Its spill resistance allows it to withstand up to 60 milliliters, giving anyone who drinks — or just sweats a lot — some peace of mind.

In terms of build, the Logitech G213 has two-level angle adjustment and a built-in palm rest. This way, you can sit for hours and never have to worry about your wrists cramping up as you spend your day sitting tirelessly in front of the screen. While this may cause the keyboard to take up more space than it should, the added comfort compounded with everything else this gaming keyboard offers is more than enough compensation. Its six-foot-long cable is also conveniently braided. This means you can avoid all those obnoxious clumps of cable spaghetti that can serve as a distraction to some.

Even though the Logitech G213 gaming keyboard looks and feels like premium, its base price of $70 doesn’t reflect that. In fact, it’s rather affordable given all the extra features that come with it. A savory deal of only $40 on Amazon, with $30 off, shouldn’t give you much to think about.

Corsair K55 Gaming Keyboard (Renewed) — $35, was $56

The Corsair K55 is known to some avid keyboard aficionados as the Logitech G213’s closest competition and for good reason. While it doesn’t look as professional or stylish as the G213, the Corsair K55 matches if not surpasses it in terms of overall practical utility. This keyboard offers a wide variety of things not only limited to its customizable three-zone RGB backlighting.

Just like the Logitech G213, the Corsair K55 also offers its own set of media buttons in the same location at the top. In terms of available buttons overall, however, the Corsair K55 has the upper hand. On the left side are six extremely convenient and fully dedicated macro keys that might just be the only thing standing in the way of victory if pulling off an intense multi-key combo is too much work. It also has a Windows Key Lock Mode button right next to its media controls that’ll make sure you don’t tab out when you least expect it, only to return to your tab and find you’ve been slain in-game without consent.

For its build, the K55 gaming keyboard has an adjustable height and palm rest to provide peak comfort during gameplay. The main difference here with the G213 is that the K55’s palm rest is completely removable. This potentially opens up some space that the Logitech G213 doesn’t if your desk space demands it. Not only that, but it also comes with an IP42 rating for protection against dust, spills, and other elements.

To really seal the deal, Corsair equipment is fully compatible with the brand’s iCUE software. This software is specifically designed to provide heavy-duty users and gamers with the complete visual experience that takes their game into the real world. It can manipulate the light settings and macros on Corsair devices, from keyboards to CPUs, to immerse users by changing the way things light up depending on what they’re doing in-game. This means that even if you’d prefer a pink backlight, your eyes won’t have to endure the cognitive dissonance that comes with playing a zombie-horror game lit up by fairy lights.

Thankfully, the Corsair K55 gaming keyboard isn’t any more expensive than the Logitech G213 despite all the extra features that come with it. It’s a powerful keyboard for anyone on a budget who can get past its somewhat-tacky plastic interface. Regularly priced at around $55, you can get it now for as low as $35 on Amazon.

