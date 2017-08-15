Save up to 66 percent on these Logitech gaming accessories today only

The PC is one of the most popular platforms for gaming, accounting for 62 percent of gamers worldwide. That means there’s no shortage of demand for quality PC accessories designed specifically for gaming. Whether you’re looking for a rumbling sound system or a highly sensitive mouse, we’ve got you covered with these Logitech gaming accessories. These deals are only available today, August 15, so act quick before the savings pass you by.

Logitech Daedalus Prime Gaming Mouse Nothing beats the finesse of a perfect shot or the accuracy of a well-timed click. However, such accomplishments are far less frequent without a decent mouse at your side. A gaming mouse should feel like a natural extension of your hand, with little to no lag holding you back. The Daedalus Prime Gaming Mouse offers four on-the-fly DPI settings as well as six programmable buttons to give you everything you need to up your game. With a durable and lightweight body, high-speed clicking, and adaptable specifications, this mouse will have you gaming like you never thought you could. Pick one up today for just $17 on Amazon after a 66 percent discount. Amazon

Logitech Speaker System with Subwoofer A fully immersive gaming experience can quickly be ruined by poor sound. A booming explosion can only sound as real as those tiny computer speakers will allow. The Logitech Speaker System offers 360 degrees of sound with an ultra-deep bass for a much more immersive experience. With the Logitech Speaker System at your back, you’ll be able to feel every moment and every explosion as it happens on your screen. Grab this set of speakers for just $50 on Amazon after a 50 percent discount. Amazon