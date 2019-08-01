Deals

Play better than ever with these Logitech gaming mouse deals on Amazon

Erica Katherina
By

Do you like playing PC games and are deciding whether you should upgrade to a gaming mouse? The answer is yes. Basically, it can track faster movements than a standard mouse and comes with programmable buttons, providing better performance for gamers. Amazon is currently offering top-rated Logitech gaming mice on sale: The G203 Prodigy RGB wired gaming mouse, the G502 Proteus Spectrum RGB tunable gaming mouse, and the G903 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse. Whether you’re new to the world of PC gaming or just looking to replace your old, clunky mouse, look no further.

Logitech G203 Prodigy RGB Wired Gaming Mouse — 34% Off

logitech gaming mouse amazon deals g203 prodigy rgb wired

The G203 is optimized for versatility, comfort, and durability. It offers advanced gaming-grade performance with up to eight times faster response rate than a regular mouse and an advanced button tensioning technology that reduces the force needed to click the buttons. Logitech also added a cutting-edge 6,000-dpi sensor that allows for exceptional tracking speed, accuracy, and control no matter your gameplay style. And with six customizable buttons, you can easily set up hotkeys for multi-action maneuvers and game commands. It really is the best budget gaming mouse out there.

For only $40, the Logitech G203 Prodigy RGD Wired Gaming Mouse makes an easy target for PC gamers who do not want to shell out big cash on a mouse. With Amazon’s deal, however, you can have it at a more affordable price of $26.

Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum RGB Tunable Gaming Mouse — 59% Off

logitech gaming mouse amazon deals g502 proteus spectrum rgb tunable

Need something more powerful? The G502 might just be what you need. This gaming mouse comes equipped with an optical sensor (dpi range is 200 to 12,000) that ensures incredible tracking accuracy and consistent responsiveness regardless of the set sensitivity. It also boasts a bunch of weight and balancing configurations, 11 programmable buttons, and desk surface tuning features, providing you with full control and personalization. Designed with a braided cable, rubberized grips, and mechanical microswitches (rated to 20 million clicks), this gaming mouse will endure the wear and tear of intense gaming.

Enjoy a highly customizable gaming experience with the Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum RGB tunable gaming mouse. It normally costs $85, but with Amazon’s hefty price cut, you can score it for only $35.

Logitech G903 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse — 43% Off

logitech gaming mouse amazon deals g903 lightspeed wireless

If you’ve had your fill of wires and are looking for a gaming mouse that can provide true freedom of movement, then check out the G903. This model packs a Lightspeed wireless technology that delivers unmatched speed and accurate responsiveness for professional-level tournament performance. Logitech also optimized this unit with an advanced optical sensor for zero smoothing, acceleration, or filtering; an advanced mechanical button tensioning for a clean and crisp button feel; and a configurable layout that makes it suitable for left- or right-handed use. It’s also compatible with Logitech’s PowerPlay station which gives you infinite power while you play and has 11 programmable buttons for executing complex commands.

From its ambidextrous design to its impeccable wireless performance, the Logitech G903 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is awesome in many levels. We even named it as the best wireless gaming mouse you can buy. Grab yours today on Amazon for only $85 instead of $150.

