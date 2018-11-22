Share

A smart home hub allows us to connect and control just about all of our smart devices, from TVs to refrigerators and thermostats. It’s a clean and easy way to dim your lights, switch from streaming to cable shows, and even get the microwave started. The Logitech Harmony Hub is one of the best on the market, and it works with Alexa to give you the added benefit of voice command. For Black Friday, Amazon has dropped the price from $100 to just $60. (For more Amazon Black Friday deals, check out our exclusive page. We’re updating it regularly with the latest deals on some of the best products.)

The Harmony Hub is ideal for anyone serious about their home entertainment. You can control up to eight gadgets at a time, and it’s compatible with more than 270,000 devices, so chances are you won’t have issues linking any of your electronics.

Do you have an Xbox One or a Playstation 4? It doesn’t matter because the Harmony Hub works with both. It’s also compatible with Apple TV, MacBooks, and most smart thermostats including Nest, Ecobee, and Honeywell. It even controls most smart locks from Kwikset, Schlage and Yale, as well as sensors from Dome, Ecolink, NYCE, and others.

It links to devices with Bluetooth connectivity and is compatible with both iOS or Android allowing you to turn just about any smartphone or tablet into a smart home remote control. You’ll never need to look for the cable controller under the sofa cushion again, or figure out which of your five controllers operate your Netflix, Hulu, or BluRay DVD player. The Harmony Hub supports both Amazon Alexa and Google Home Assistant for voice commands, so there’s no need to worry about which ecosystem you’re already using.

There are plenty of great Black Friday deals on smart home devices. If you’re looking to upgrade your tech, the Harmony Hub is a recommended addition to allow you to control everything seamlessly and without clutter. This deal may not last so make sure to act fast.

Shop Now

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more on our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.