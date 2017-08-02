Looking for a bargain? Check out our top three Amazon tech deals for Wednesday

Wednesday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature a wireless Bluetooth speaker, a TP-Link range extender, and a Kindle Paperwhite travel bundle. Score savings up to $70 and discounts as deep as 63 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.

Photive Hydra Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Enjoy your favorite music in any weather with this Photive Hydra Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, which is currently 63 percent off on Amazon. The speaker features a heavy-duty, rubberized exterior and a treated aluminum grill to help it withstand outdoor elements. The speaker has an IP 66 waterproof rating and is dust- and shockproof. Its advanced Bluetooth technology is optimized to consume less energy while still delivering crystal-clear sound. It’s equipped with a passive subwoofer and two 40mm drivers that help produce quality bass. With a total sound output of 7 watts, the speaker fills any room with full-volume sound. It pairs instantly with Bluetooth devices including smartphones, tablets, and computers, so you can send your favorite songs to the speaker wirelessly. Easily change tracks and adjust volume from your Bluetooth device, or use the buttons located on the speaker. Purchase of this speaker includes a one-year, no-questions-asked warranty. The Photive Hydra Wireless Bluetooth Speaker normally retails for $80 but is currently marked down to $30 on Amazon, providing a $50 (63 percent) discount. Amazon

TP-Link N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender Expand your Wi-Fi coverage with a TP-Link N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender, which is currently 22 percent off on Amazon. The range extender provides far-reaching Wi-Fi coverage that helps you find the perfect recipe in the kitchen, stream your favorite show on the patio, or simply stay better connected in your home office. The range extender delivers reliable N300 coverage to hard-to-reach areas. It has a built-in AP mode that turns the range extender into an access point for even stronger wireless connections. You can easily connect a device such as a smart TV or game console to Wi-Fi using the Ethernet port. Universally compatibile and easy to set up, the range extender plugs into any outlet for a superior Wi-Fi extension. Easily find the best spot to set up with the intelligent LED indicator, which turns green to let you know when the extender has a solid connection. You can also manage your Wi-Fi through the free TP-LINK Tether App (available for Android and iOS). The TP-Link N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender regularly retails for $23 but is currently discounted to $18 on Amazon, saving you $5 (22 percent). Amazon