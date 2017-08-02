Looking for a bargain? Check out our top three Amazon tech deals for Wednesday

Wednesday’s Amazon Gold Box deals feature a wireless Bluetooth speaker, a TP-Link range extender, and a Kindle Paperwhite travel bundle. Score savings up to $70 and discounts as deep as 63 percent. Read on to browse today’s best Amazon tech deals.
Photive Hydra Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Enjoy your favorite music in any weather with this Photive Hydra Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, which is currently 63 percent off on Amazon. The speaker features a heavy-duty, rubberized exterior and a treated aluminum grill to help it withstand outdoor elements.
The speaker has an IP 66 waterproof rating and is dust- and shockproof. Its advanced Bluetooth technology is optimized to consume less energy while still delivering crystal-clear sound. It’s equipped with a passive subwoofer and two 40mm drivers that help produce quality bass. With a total sound output of 7 watts, the speaker fills any room with full-volume sound.
It pairs instantly with Bluetooth devices including smartphones, tablets, and computers, so you can send your favorite songs to the speaker wirelessly. Easily change tracks and adjust volume from your Bluetooth device, or use the buttons located on the speaker. Purchase of this speaker includes a one-year, no-questions-asked warranty.
The Photive Hydra Wireless Bluetooth Speaker normally retails for $80 but is currently marked down to $30 on Amazon, providing a $50 (63 percent) discount.
TP-Link N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender
Expand your Wi-Fi coverage with a TP-Link N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender, which is currently 22 percent off on Amazon. The range extender provides far-reaching Wi-Fi coverage that helps you find the perfect recipe in the kitchen, stream your favorite show on the patio, or simply stay better connected in your home office.
The range extender delivers reliable N300 coverage to hard-to-reach areas. It has a built-in AP mode that turns the range extender into an access point for even stronger wireless connections. You can easily connect a device such as a smart TV or game console to Wi-Fi using the Ethernet port.
Universally compatibile and easy to set up, the range extender plugs into any outlet for a superior Wi-Fi extension. Easily find the best spot to set up with the intelligent LED indicator, which turns green to let you know when the extender has a solid connection. You can also manage your Wi-Fi through the free TP-LINK Tether App (available for Android and iOS).
The TP-Link N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender regularly retails for $23 but is currently discounted to $18 on Amazon, saving you $5 (22 percent).
Kindle Paperwhite Travel Bundle
Score the best-selling Kindle and a host of accessories that make traveling easier with this Kindle Paperwhite Travel Bundle, which is currently 26 percent off on Amazon. The bundle includes the latest Kindle Paperwhite 6-inch e-reader in black with special offers (valued at $119.99), an Amazon premium leather cover (valued at $59.99), an Amazon 5-watt power adapter (valued at $19.99), and a free travel bag (valued at $69.99).
The Kindle Paperwhite has an improved high-resolution 300 ppi display for crisp, laser-clear quality text. Don’t worry about daily charging, as a single charge can last up to six weeks. The e-reader guides light toward the surface of the display with its built-in front light, so you can read comfortably for hours without eyestrain.
With a Prime membership, you can get Prime Reading, which gives you unlimited access to more than a thousand books, current magazines, comics, Kindle Singles, and more. You can also opt for Kindle Unlimited, which lets you choose from more than 1 million titles and thousands of audiobooks on any device for just $9.99 a month. With this bundle, you get a cover crafted from premium natural leather, with a matching microfiber interior that protects your Kindle and keeps your screen clean without adding bulk.
This Kindle Paperwhite Travel Bundle regularly retails for $270 but is currently on sale for $200 on Amazon, saving you $70 (26 percent).
MORE DEALS
- Check Out Our Top Three Amazon Tech Deals for Tuesday
- 8 Portable Tech Gadgets You Shouldn’t Leave Home Without
- The 6 Best Bluetooth Speaker Deals
Looking for more great deals on tech and electronics? Check out our deals page to score some extra savings on our favorite gadgets.