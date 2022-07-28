Level up your home security with the Lorex July flash sale

Looking to bring your home security setup into the 21st century? Modern smart technology has made it easier than ever for people to take home security into their own hands, but it can be a little confusing to know where to begin. A good deal is always a great place to start, though, and through the end of July, Lorex is running a flash sale offering huge markdowns on security cameras and more. If you’re ready to take control of your home security, gain some extra peace of mind, and save some cash in the process, read on.

Lorex is a top maker of some of the best home security technology on the market today. Its catalog features a wide array of smart home devices, from and hubs to floodlights and . Lorex makes some of the best outdoor security cameras, like its , with the being one of the best night vision security cameras for keeping eyes on your property after dusk thanks to its unrivaled range and 4K recording capabilities.

Indoor and outdoor cameras are the bread and butter of the Lorex brand, but you need more than those for a complete smart home security ecosystem. Thankfully, Lorex has all you need, including for windows and doors, as well as motion sensors that can activate your security devices when they detect movement. Lorex also carries all the you need to install and fully customize your home security setup.

The Lorex Black Friday in July flash sale has a huge selection of smart home security devices and accessories marked down right now. If it’s all a little overwhelming, then a good place to start is with these , many of which are discounted. You can score a bundle of cameras and essentials like DVR recorders to get you started, then branch out and figure out what else you might need to secure your castle.

Also be sure to check out the , which is cutting price by as much as 50% on a wide variety of great cameras and other home security equipment. See a security system you like that’s not on discount? Worry not: Use the code JULYBF25 at checkout to knock 25% off the price. Hurry, though, because the Lorex flash sale ends when July does, so you have less than a week left to shop.

Editors' Recommendations