It’s important to have one of the best home security systems out there protecting you, your loved ones, and your valuable possessions. The home security market has undergone a substantial shakeup with the arrival of a new king in town — the Lorex Smart Home Security Center. Coming from Lorex, the Smart Home Security Center is the best new way to keep your home protected. Now is the perfect time to buy. From October 6 to October 17th, when U.S. customers pre-order the Lorex Smart Home Security Center, you will also receive a free Lorex 1080P WiFi Video Doorbell with the purchase of select bundles. Also, from October 6 to October 17th you can get an extra 10% off the Lorex Home Security Center when you use promo code TRENDS10 at checkout. It is stackable with any of the other deals that are available. Let’s take a look at why the Lorex Smart Home Security Center is worth your time and money.

Simply put, Lorex appreciates that you don’t want to have to deal with complex systems just so you can keep your home safe. That’s why the Lorex Smart Home Security Center offers a 7-inch touchscreen interface that makes it a breeze to view, control, and customize your security system. Just like using a tablet or other smart home device, you won’t have to worry about using complex buttons or settings to figure out the Lorex Smart Home Security Center. Instead, it’s super intuitive and quick to use.

You can connect up to 8 smart devices including cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, and sensors to the Security Center via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. You can also view video from up to four 2K cameras on the touchscreen at the same time. The Security Center includes a Wi-Fi range extender for wider coverage of your home.

In addition to the touchscreen interface, the Lorex Smart Home Security Center has built-in storage. No more paying monthly subscription fees to access the cloud to see your system’s stored video clips. A 64GB MicroSD memory card comes with the Lorex Smart Home Security Center, which can be expanded up to a 256 GB MicroSD or a 1 TB SSD memory card. It’s natural and comfortable to use every step of the way.

Purchase the Lorex Smart Home Security Center during the pre-sale from now until October 17th and get one Home Center unit, a range extender, two or four 2K wire-free cameras, and a free 1080P Video Doorbell.

These battery-operated cameras are some of the best in the business for the price, offering 2K video resolution, a smart deterrence mode featuring a remote-triggered siren, and a motion-activated active deterrence LED warning light. The cameras also feature color night vision mode for the best images whatever the time of day. The cameras have built-in person detection so you won’t be bothered or distracted by alerts caused by wind-blown tree branches. Lorex 2K Wire-Free Cameras allow 2-way talk between you and anyone outside your home with the Lorex Home app. You can be anywhere in the world connected to the internet and talk to visitors or unwanted guests via the app.

With a 140-degree field of view plus IP65 weather resistance, you’re good to go whatever the situation. It’s just down to whether you need to invest in the two or four-pack of cameras depending on the real estate you’re protecting. Thanks to the bundled range extender, it’s not like you have to worry about the connection dropping out anytime soon either.

During the presale, the Lorex Smart Home Security Center starts from just $600 with two cameras or $850 with four cameras. From October 6 to October 17th, you can use an exclusive Digital Trends TRENDS10 promo code at checkout, which stacks with any other deals that are available. Select Lorex Smart Home Security Center bundles will be individually discounted, as well. Don’t forget — you also get a free 1080P WiFi Doorbell Camera included with select bundles. Be quick though. This sale is strictly limited.

