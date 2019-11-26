Amazon Black Friday 2019: Big price cuts on Apple MacBook Air and Pro

With Black Friday 2019 just a couple of days away, but if you’re planning on shopping on Amazon this year, you really don’t have to wait. Amazon’s Black Friday sale is in full swing, offering steep discounts on iPads, 4K TVs, Apple Watches, and laptops. Other massive online retailers like Walmart and Best Buy have also joined in the fun, offering their own versions of early holiday discounts.

Though Amazon has a rather large inventory of discounts to browse, some of the most appealing savings are on MacBooks. You can save almost $200 on the latest MacBook Air, and nearly $300 on the newest 13-inch MacBook Pro. These likely aren’t the only MacBook deals we’re going to see before Cyber Monday, but the savings are good enough now that it’s definitely worth considering buying one early.

MacBook Air (13-inch) — $199 off

The 2019 MacBook Air doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It has a crisp 13-inch Retina display, a sturdy yet lightweight aluminum body, and a highly polished overall build quality. The display might not be as bright as that of the Pro, but it’s still crisp and color-accurate. The price tag isn’t as steep as the Pro’s, either, and at 13 inches, the new MacBook Air arguably strikes the perfect balance between utility and portability.

The latest 128GB model is normally priced at a steep $1,100, but a nice Black Friday price cut drops the price down to just $900.

MacBook Pro (13-inch) — $299 off

If you find yourself in need of something a bit more adept at photo and video editing, the MacBook Pro is the better option — though it definitely isn’t cheaper. With 256GB of storage and a brilliant retina display, the MacBook Pro is the most powerful Apple laptop you can buy. The 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor and ultrafast SSD offer all of the horsepower you need, and 10 hours of battery life ensure that you don’t need to spend too much time near an outlet. This particular model also comes with a Touch Bar and Touch ID, which pairs nicely with the latest version of MacOS.

Normally priced at $1,799, a hefty $299 discount drops the price down to just $1,500 ahead of Black Friday. Like any Apple product, however, you get what you pay for.

Looking for more laptop deals? We’ve found cheap Chromebooks and more for Black Friday 2019.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations