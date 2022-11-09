Walmart has a MacBook Air for $194 in its Black Friday sale

The Walmart Black Friday sale has started early giving shoppers a chance to beat the rush and get the products they want the most now, rather than having to wait until Black Friday itself hits. That means there’s a world of great discounts out there. Such deals include being able to buy a MacBook Air for only $194, saving you $25 off the usual price of $219. Sounds too good to be true? It kind of is. That’s because the deal is on a fairly old MacBook Air and a refurbished model at that. It’s a good option for anyone dipping their toe into the world of MacOS and that is on an extremely tight budget, but with many deals on Windows laptops for under $200 as well as Chromebook deals, too, you may be better off here. Read on and we’ll tell you all about the pros and cons of the MacBook Air. It could well be the bargain for you.

Why you should buy the MacBook Air

Even with regular Black Friday laptop deals, it’s incredibly unusual to see a MacBook Air so cheap. In part, that’s because we don’t normally see older models being sold as part of the Black Friday MacBook deals.

This model has a dual-core Intel Core i5 processor along with 4GB of memory. That’s pretty old by MacBook standards when you look at how all the best MacBooks use the Apple M1 or M2 chip these days. With a change from Intel to Apple’s own processor, it’s likely that it’s going to be retired sooner rather than later with many developers keen to focus on the latest and greatest. However, the MacBook Air is still a tempting laptop at this price. It has an appealing 11.6-inch display with a reasonable resolution of 1440 x 900 and LED backlighting to help you see more clearly. 128GB of storage means plenty of room for installing apps and saving files. It looks good, too, with an aluminum block design that’s pretty classy, plus you get up to 9 hours of battery life so it should be good for the day.

The MacBook Air is best suited for anyone who can’t afford the best laptops but still wants to check out the world of MacOS. We’re mostly thinking of college students here who want style and convenience but can’t afford more speed. Anyone looking to experiment with MacOS will be delighted here, too.

Normally priced at $219, this MacBook Air is down to $194 as part of the Walmart Black Friday sale. Stock is likely to be very limited on such an older model so buy it now before you miss out. For some people, it’s an amazing bargain.

