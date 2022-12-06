Your dreams of a new MacBook in time for the holidays are about to come true! Amazon has an amazing deal on a MacBook Air (M1) for just $800, saving you $199 off the usual price of $999. Because MacBooks are so popular, they’re not often this heavily discounted, so this is your opportunity to get the 2020 MacBook Air at a bargain price. This is one of the best MacBook deals around, and it’s likely to sell out fast, so make sure you grab it today, as there are no guarantees it will still be on offer tomorrow.

Why you should buy the MacBook Air (M1)

The MacBook Air (2020) packs Apple’s M1 chip, with its 8-core CPU offering up to 3.5 times faster performance than the previous generation. Paired with 8GB of RAM, it’s speedy enough for light gaming, editing, browsing the web, or getting some serious work done. This is the entry point in the best MacBook lineup, and it’s a great MacBook for freelancers, college students, or anybody looking for a budget laptop, with its 13.3-inch 2,560 x 1,600 Retina display, excellent build quality, and Magic Keyboard. Speaking of, the keyboard is one of the best you’ll find on a laptop today; it’s responsive and clicky, and the keys have a full 1 millimeter of travel, making it a delight to type on, whether you’re replying to emails or typing up a report.

The MacBook Air (2020) boasts a simple but attractive design, and comes in Space Gray, silver, or gold. It’s ultra-portable, measuring just 0.6 inches thick and weighing in at 2.8lbs, so you can slip it into a bag to take to work or school. Apple claims this MacBook Air boasts battery life of up to 18 hours, and in our tests, we got around 10 hours of video playback or about 9.5 hours of web browsing, though your mileage will vary depending on what you’re doing. Regardless, you’ll enjoy all-day battery life, so you won’t be tethered to a power outlet. There’s also 256GB of onboard storage, more than enough for photos, videos, documents, and anything else.

It’s not often you get to save money on a MacBook Air, but you can grab this deal and pick up the MacBook Air (M1) for $800, saving a huge $199 off the regular $999 price. That money could go towards your Christmas gift shopping, or you could even bag some accessories for your new laptop in the sales. Hurry though, as this deal’s selling fast — and if you buy it today, it’ll arrive in time for the holidays.

