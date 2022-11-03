 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Latest MacBook Air just got a $100 price cut at Amazon

Jennifer Allen
By
Apple's M2 MacBook Air is super thin and light.

Thanks to the MacBook deals going on right now, you can buy the latest Apple MacBook Air with an M2 chip for $1,099 from Amazon, saving you $100 off the usual price. While this is far from impulse buy territory, if you’ve been tempted by the latest model for a while, it’s great to be able to save $100 already on something that’s so new. We don’t know how long it’s going to stick around at this price so you may want to snap it up sooner rather than later. If you’re not fully decided, read on while we give you a quick overview of why the MacBook Air is worth buying.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air M2

One of the best MacBooks around for so many reasons, it’s safe to say you need the Apple MacBook Air M2 in your life. It’s incredibly thin even compared to past models, weighing only 2.7 pounds, all while still offering fantastic performance and improved hardware across the board. It uses Apple’s latest M2 chip so its 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU can cope with anything you throw at it. You’ll be amazed at how speedy it is to use. Arguably even better for a portable device, it also has up to 18 hours of battery life so it’ll last you all day and beyond without a problem. It also has 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage which is perfect for productivity needs.

Additionally, the 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display looks gorgeous. It features over 500 nits of brightness along with P3 wide color and support for 1 billion colors. Everything you do is going to pop on screen, whether you’re designing a presentation or watching your favorite streaming shows. Any time you need to take a call, its 1080p FaceTime HD camera proves useful with a three-mic array and four-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio ensuring everyone sounds clear. Everything about the MacBook Air M2 reminds you of why it’s one of the best laptops out there right now. It’s sure to be your new favorite device.

Normally priced at $1,199, the Apple MacBook Air M2 is down to $1,099 for a limited time only at Amazon. The ideal time to buy the latest technology for less, this is an upgrade that will last you for many years to come. Don’t miss out on this excellent deal.

