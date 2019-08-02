Get the 2019 MacBook Pro and $100 in savings with Amazon’s price cut

Share

Everyone knows that Apple products don’t come cheap to a certain extent that any amount of discount could make all the difference. Whether your laptop is due for an upgrade or you’re just itching to get your hands on the latest Macbook Pro, Amazon has a deal that brings its hefty $1,299 price tag down to $1,200. With this 8% price cut, you can use the $100 you get in savings to have your Mac insured with Apple Care+ or any other complementing accessory. You may also qualify to get another $50 knocked off from its sale price upon approval of your Amazon Rewards Visa Card.

The 2019 model of the MacBook Pro runs on is powered by an eighth-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM. This chipset should greatly suffice to perform everyday productivity work with ease. Apple has also disclosed that the 2019 lineup is the fastest among other MacBook Pro models. Though it may not have a striking difference in design, this upgrade boasts of modifications on its butterfly keyboard. The new materials used would supposedly prevent the documented complaints people had with its predecessor, the 2018 MacBook Pro.

This 13-inch MacBook Pro features a 2,560 x 1,600 Retina Display with True tone that makes for stunningly crisp pictures with incredible color accuracy. Its dynamic soundstage contributes to a truly immersive listening and streaming experience while three built-in mics capture your voice clearly for calls or Siri. In regards to Siri, “Hey Siri” support is enabled by Apple’s T2 chip that also assures enhanced security in everything you do.

To increase efficiency, function keys are replaced with the Touch Bar that automatically adapts to the program you have running while the larger Force Touch trackpad is aimed for users to maximize the use of gestures. Touch ID, on the other hand, is used to power/unlock your Mac, as well as provide means to authenticate online purchases with Apple Pay. Its 2TB solid-state drive (SSD) and 128GB of storage should be able to support and provide enough space for your apps, photos, videos, and other large files. Backing up shouldn’t be an issue, with two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports that integrate data transfer, charging, and video output in a single connector.

The 2019 model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro sheds light on portability and sturdiness in design with a vibrant display, space-filling speakers, plus an enigmatic keyboard. Though some of its features like the Touch Bar may be deemed unnecessary, it remains to be a premium high-functioning laptop with a decent battery life of approximately 10 hours. This latest model is available on Amazon for $99 less than its standard list price of $1,299.

If the price is still too high, you might want to browse through alternatives that are just as good, other MacBook deals, and more on our curated list of deals.

