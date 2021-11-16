  1. Deals
This is the best MacBook Pro Black Friday deal you can shop today

Aaron Mamiit
The best Black Friday deals will let you stretch your budget so that you can finally afford products that were previously out of reach, and for most people, this MacBook Pro Black Friday deal from Amazon is a premiere example. Apple’s MacBooks are powerful but premium-priced devices, so shoppers are always on the lookout for Black Friday laptop deals, more specifically Black Friday MacBook deals, for price cuts that will make them even just a bit more affordable.

MacBook Pro Black Friday deal: Cheapest price today

For a laptop that’s focused on performance, you won’t be disappointed if you purchase Apple’s MacBook Pro. The 512GB version of the 2020 MacBook Pro is currently available on Amazon for $1,349, after a $150 discount to the laptop’s original price of $1,499. It’s a deal that’s hard to refuse, especially since it’s rare to come across price cuts for Apple products because they often get sold out quickly.

The 2020 MacBook Pro is among the first Apple computers that are powered by the M1 processor, which not only promises and delivers stellar performance, but also keeps the laptop cool to the touch even when you’re multitasking between apps. It’s also equipped with a 13.3-inch Retina display, while promising up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge. The laptop also comes with a FaceTime HD camera and studio-quality mics, so you’re loud and clear during video calls and meetings.

When comparing between the latest models of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, both with the M1 chip, the MacBook Pro stands out because of its higher brightness rating and better color accuracy, which are important for professionals in the creative industry. In fact, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is actually in Digital Trends’ best laptops as the top choice for photo editing.

If you want nothing less than the ultimate laptop experience in your new MacBook, you should go with the 2020 MacBook Pro. Amazon is selling the machine’s 512GB version at $150 off, bringing its price down to $1,349 from its original price of $1,499. It’s unclear how long stocks will last though, so if you’re already looking forward to everything that you can accomplish with the M1-powered 2020 MacBook Pro, you shouldn’t hesitate to click that Buy Now button immediately.

