Your go-to for stylish, functional mobile accessories is here, with MAGEASY

By
MAGEASY In Motion Strap & Sacoche worn by explorers
MAGEASY

Gorpcore fashion is in, the summer travel season is here, and it’s time to start thinking about how you want to accessorize your best outfits. From fashionistas to practical dressers, everyone will find these convenient accessories a must-have when you’re out and about. Think phone cases, auxiliary straps, wallets or handbags, and more – all the essentials to make sure you’re ready to go no matter where the summer takes you. MAGEASY is the go-to for all things functional fashion. Why? Because of its excellent selection of phone and mobile accessories – like the , or – that make keeping your everyday items close by easy while still being hands-free. 

The strap bag also protects your most beloved device, has plenty of room for extra gear, and looks great. That last part is a big deal because no one wants to look like a goober. MAGEASY is committed to pushing the boundaries of progress through innovative and creative offerings — products that connect life and technology through simplicity, elegance, and style. MAGEASY also offers accessories for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, AirPods, all mobile devices, and more.

Exploring Gorpcore: The best of MAGEASY’s summer accessories

Instead of waxing poetic about it, it makes more sense to explore MAGEASY’s exceptional accessories. You be the judge.

Strap+Strap Card 6mm — $20

With this strap, you can keep your most treasured item close to your chest. But it’s also useful as a hands-free carrying option, so when you’re doing outdoor activities where you’d prefer not to be holding your phone the whole time, like hiking, kayaking, biking, or something similar.

Strap+Strap Card 20mm — $20

This functional lanyard has a noticeably thicker strap that’s equal parts comfortable and convenient. It’s not just a lanyard, though. You can hang small gadgets from the built-in loop to create a more versatile accessory. Plus, the adjustable length and multiple color variations allow you to find your perfect fit and style.

2-in-1 Strap+Strap Card 20mm — $30

With this bundle, you get a crossbody phone lanyard and a detachable wrist strap. Using them, you can keep your essentials within reach at all times, whether that’s your phone, keys, or wallet. It really comes with two versatile straps for you to use in any way you see fit.

Utility Strap with FidLock+Strap Card – $36

With the MAGEASY Utility Strap, you’ll no longer have to rummage around in your travel bags to find a particular item. The dual connector design allows for quick hook switching. The FidLock magnetic buckle makes it easy to attach and detach again at any time. Meanwhile, the Loop+System security holds extra accessories.

Phone Sacoche + Strap 8.3mm — $45

Essentially a stylish mini-carrying bag, this bundle incorporates a water-resistant small sacoche bag with a crossbody strap. It can hold a 6.7-inch iPhone plus other accessories like earbuds, a passport, keys, and more. It’s perfect for music festivals, outdoor adventures, day hikes, or trips where you don’t need a ton of gear. Several color styles are available, too.

2L Sacoche Utility Crossbody Bag + Strap 20mm — $55

Perfect for outdoor trips and adventures, this crossbody bag features 2L of storage space to hold a bevy of belongings and gear. It comes in either polyester or CORDURA Ballistic Fabric, and several colors are available to help you find your personal style. You can also mix and match the straps, swapping between the various styles to build your own design.

Why MAGEASY?

MAGEASY Strap & Sacoche_product collection
MAGEASY

You’ll notice right away that there’s no need to compromise or choose between form and function. All of MAGEASY’s accessories are stunning. But it’s the convenient features that truly make the difference, like the Loop + System, which allows you to attach your other gear, such as earbuds, keys, and other small items. Or, the fact that the straps all have adjustable lengths, so you can find the right fit for your body, too, no matter what design you choose.

MAGEASY’s dedication to providing everything you need makes the brand stand out from comparable options. There’s a lot we could say, but owning one of MAGEASY’s exceptional offerings is the real test of quality and experience.

Digital Trends Staff
Digital Trends Staff
Digital Trends has a simple mission: to help readers easily understand how tech affects the way they live. We are your…
