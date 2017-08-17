Need storage space? Grab a 5-pack of magnetic hooks for just $12

No one ever complains about having too much storage space. Whether it’s the kitchen, laundry room, or garage, organizing everything can be a nightmare. An empty drawer or cupboard can quickly be taken up by clutter, leaving you with either a mess or a cupboard avalanche just waiting to happen.

The Strongman Heavy Duty Magnetic Hooks provide the perfect solution to such a frustrating problem. Just stick these little hooks onto a solid metal base and you can hang up to 25 pounds of weight on each. Felt pads are provided to help avoid any scratches or scrapes.

Looking for a little more space in the kitchen? You’ve likely got that one cupboard filled to the brim with assorted pots and pans, some of which you haven’t seen in years due to their unfortunate placement. Strongman Magnetic Hooks are perfect for hanging those disregarded pots and pans above your stove for quick and easy access. Tired of parking outside when you have a perfectly good garage? According to a recent survey, 1 in 4 Americans claim their garages are too cluttered to fit their car, so you’re not alone. With these magnetic hooks, you can hang anything from drills and wrenches to hammers and coats on your metal surfaces to add that little bit of extra storage right where you need it most.

So if you’re looking to do a little cleaning around the house, or just trying to add a bit more storage space where things are tight, you should grab a set of Stongman Heavy Duty Magnetic Hooks to get you started. You can pick up a 5-pack from Amazon for just $12 on Amazon after a 60 percent discount.

