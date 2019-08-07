Share

What better way to share your love of music than with a portable Bluetooth speaker to blast your favorite songs? A portable stereo speaker like the Marshall Kilburn. Amazon turns up the sound but lowers the price with a sweet 39% discount. This $300 speaker can be within palm’s reach for only $184.

The Kilburn sports Marshall’s vintage look, its iconic script logo, and the kind of road-worthy vinyl (available in black or cream finish) you’ll find on stage at rock venues all over the world. More than a speaker to crank up your jams, it can easily double as a functional piece of decor to enliven any space. Despite its compact build and weight (under 7 pounds), this speaker is louder than most others in its class.

Controls are located at the top of the speaker and embellished with a brushed metal backplate, a tactile power switch, and gold-embossed knobs to fine-tune bass, treble, and volume to your liking. It may look vintage but it comes with modern capabilities like a Bluetooth pairing button for wireless connections. Since we’re all about sharing, two compatible devices can be connected so you and a friend can take turns being the DJ. You may also opt to plug in your device.

Moving past the superficial and right under those thick grilles, Marshall’s Kilburn not only houses a bass reflex system, but is also capable of a frequency response of 62 to 20,000 Hertz for a sound that encompasses every audio spectrum. Equipped with all the right drivers, amplifiers, tweeters, and woofers, one of the best things about the Kilburn is a built-in battery life of up to 20 hours. That should prove to be enough portable playtime to let you power through the whole day.

The Marshall Kilburn is quite the head turner and a solid bet for a Bluetooth speaker that boasts a well-balanced audio loud enough to fill any space. Grab it now for $116 less on Amazon while stocks last or treat yourself to the newer model (Marshall Kilburn II), which is now 17% off.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.