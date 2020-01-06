Any music lover on the go would grab any opportunity to take their tunes along with them. An immersive listening experience may be best achieved with noise-canceling headphones but a portable Bluetooth speaker will let you share your love for music as you fill the room with bombastic beats and melodies. Right now, Amazon is letting you have it in two ways. You can either imbibe the spirit of rock n’ roll with Marshall’s Kilburn selling for $115 below its usual price or get a speaker that can survive the elements when you take advantage of a $49 price cut on JBL’s Charge 3.

Marshall Kilburn — $185 (was $300)

The Kilburn stays true to Marshall’s retro style with the iconic script logo and the kind of road-worthy vinyl that you’ll find on stage at rock venues all over the world. Despite being compact and lightweight (under seven pounds), it is one of the loudest in its class and offers up to 20 hours of portable playtime. While it looks vintage, the Kilburn doesn’t lag behind modern wireless capabilities with Bluetooth technology. It even boasts multi-host functionality that allows you to pair two compatible devices at the same time for a seamless transition between playlists or when a friend wants to take their turn at being DJ. And when you want to do it old school, you can also opt to plug in your device.

Equipped with all the right drivers, amplifiers, tweeters, and woofers, Marshall’s Kilburn is not only loud but also packs a bass reflex system along with a frequency response of 62 – 20,000 Hertz. It surely is capable of producing a well-balanced sound that reverberates through every audio spectrum. And if quite particular about your sound, you’ll be able to fine-tune the bass and treble as well as the volume through the gold-embossed knobs atop the speaker.

Usually priced at $300, you can have this head-turner of a speaker for only $185 on Amazon. You can also bank on $50 more in savings on the Marshall Kilburn with an approved Amazon Rewards Visa card.

JBL Charge 3 — $100 (was $149)

If you’re after undeniable portability and durability, JBL’s Charge 3 won’t let you down at only 1.8 pounds and an IPX7-rated exterior. It surely won’t be a weight on your shoulders and wet accidents or bad weather conditions might as well be the least of your worries. A plunge in the pool wouldn’t hurt for as long as it doesn’t go beyond 30 minutes or depths of greater than 1 meter. Like the Marshall Kilburn, it can last up to 20 hours and has Bluetooth in place. Only now, you’ll be able to connect up to three devices and even amplify its sound through stereo-sharing with the JBL Connect button.

While it is more affordable, you are still in store for high-quality sound across genres and audio profiles with the Charge 3. Apart from its capacity to crank up your tunes, you can take crystal clear calls with its noise and echo-canceling speakerphones. And as the moniker suggests, you’ll also be able to depend on it to juice up your devices.

Snag the waterproof JBL Charge 3 while Amazon has it available at $100 instead of $149.

