There are many ways we can take our music along with us and nowadays we don’t have to settle for second-rate gear. Headphones have always boasted undeniable portability and thankfully there are more than a few Bluetooth speakers that have followed suit. Blasting good tunes can make for an exhilarating experience especially when you’re among friends. Right now, you can get your adrenaline pumping and get in on up to $100 in savings when you order either Marshall’s Stockwell II or JBL’s Boombox from Amazon. And to make things even more exciting, a $50 discount can be applied on top of the sale prices when approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

Marshall Stockwell II — $170 ($80 Off)

The Stockwell II’s retro design is set to amp up your style from the guitar-inspired carry strap to Marshall’s iconic script that just spells out rock star. Carrying this pint-sized speaker will give you no trouble whatsoever. At just 3.04 pounds, it won’t be weighing you down while its silicone exterior, solid metal grille, and IPX4 water-resistant rating ensure this speaker is rugged and durable.

Its Blumlein Stereo Sound construction makes for a multi-directional experience with three class D amplifiers powering its subwoofer and front/rear tweeters. Bassheads can find themselves right at home with a bass reflex system that improves its frequency response and enhances its efficiency while lowering distortion. With Bluetooth 5.0 tech and multi-host functionality, you’ll be less likely to struggle with connectivity issues as a faultless pairing with up to two devices is assured within a 30-foot range.

For a speaker this small, the Stockwell II projects a heavy sound while offering 20 hours of portable playtime on a single charge. Its quick-charging capabilities are just as impressive, as 20 minutes gets you up to six more hours of playtime. You’ll be able to keep tabs on its battery life through the visual battery indicator atop the speaker. Control knobs for bass, treble, and volume are also found here to support all the customization you want.

For stylish speakers that were built to last, scoring Marshall’s Stockwell II at only $170 instead of the usual $250 from Amazon is a reasonably sound investment.

JBL Boombox — $400 ($100 Off)

If you want to up your party game with monstrous sound, JBL’s Boombox will surely get the groove going with four active transducers and two bass radiators. You can definitely expect to reel in a lot of bass, and our review even notes that it can project audio that’s clear enough to cut through ambient noise and wind from 40 to 50 feet away. At this point, it doesn’t matter where you are, you can easily switch between indoor and outdoor modes as well as party and stereo when paired with other JBL Connect+ enabled speakers.

The Boombox is understandably a huge jump from the Stockwell II and not just in terms of price or size. At 11.5 pounds, it’s definitely heavier, but while its portability is reduced, in exchange you get a bigger 20,000mAh battery that supports 24 hours of playtime. The rubber padding on the bottom is a thoughtful touch for when you have it on your shoulders, and this time you’ll not only be able to connect two Bluetooth-enabled devices simultaneously but will also have the ability to charge them up.

With an IPX7 rating, you can have epic pool parties no matter the weather and without a hint of worry. The Boombox can withstand splashes and submersion up to a meter deep for a span of 30 minutes. And for those times when you need to take a personal or conference call, you’ll be glad that the Boombox doubles as a speakerphone. Rest assured, you’ll be able to hear the person on the other end of the line loud and clear.

Normally priced at $500, you can get the hardest-hitting bass with JBL’s Boombox at $400 for a limited time on Amazon.

