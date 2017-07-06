Score a brand-new copy of ‘Mass Effect: Andromeda’ for just $20 from GameStop

Mass Effect: Andromeda was launched earlier this year in March, and it goes without saying that this title had massive shoes to fill following the epic and award-winning Mass Effect trilogy. Unfortunately — and perhaps unsurprisingly — the game fell a bit short, and was released to lukewarm reviews and mixed reactions from the fan community.

Nonetheless, many people still found plenty to like in Andromeda, even if it couldn’t quite recapture the glory of the original Mass Effect series. If you’re one of the many gamers who are curious to play the new Mass Effect game but have been waiting for the price to drop, then you’re in luck.

Mass Effect: Andromeda takes place between the events of Mass Effect 2 and 3 in the year 2185. The game focuses on a side story where the Citadel Council races and the Quarians launch a combined effort to colonize the Andromeda Galaxy. As with other titles in the Mass Effect franchise, players are free to customize their own characters with which to explore the large open world of Andromeda.

The game follows the same formula as previous games, delivering open-ended RPG gameplay, ongoing character development, and a player-driven plot where your choices influence the outcome of the story. Mass Effect: Andromeda also features an improved and expanded relationship system where the player character can develop a romance with his or her teammates as the game progresses.

GameStop has brand-new copies of Mass Effect: Andromeda available for both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles for just $20. If you’ve been holding off on buying this game due to middling reviews, then this is the perfect chance to grab a new copy for less and jump back into the sprawling Mass Effect universe without breaking the bank.

Also be sure to take a look at our roundups of the top 20 must-have PlayStation 4 games as well as the best PS4 titles you can score for 20 bucks or less.

Xbox One PlayStation 4

Looking for more great deals on video games and electronics? Check out our deals page to score some extra savings on our favorite gadgets.